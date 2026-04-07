“In trouble” Rio Ferdinand highlights Man City advantage over Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand believes the season has reached a decisive stage where experience will play a crucial role, particularly as Arsenal continue to struggle for consistency. The Gunners are only a few matches away from potentially securing the Premier League title, and their supporters remain hopeful that they can maintain their position and finish the campaign strongly.

At one point, Arsenal were in contention to win four trophies this season. However, even securing the league title alone would represent a significant achievement. The squad possesses the quality required to accomplish that objective, although their recent performances have raised concerns about whether they can maintain the consistency needed in such a competitive environment.

Experience Could Define the Title Race

Arsenal have already fallen short in domestic competitions, having reached the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup quarterfinal without progressing further. These setbacks have made it more difficult for observers to confidently back them to win either the league or the Champions League. As the pressure intensifies in the closing weeks, Ferdinand believes experience will become a decisive factor.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said, “This isn’t a slight at Arsenal and their players but at this moment it’s about who deals with the pressure best and experience counts for a lot. Man City have that so if they get within touching distance of Arsenal you guys are going to be in trouble because there’s been a momentum shift.”

Historical Context and Current Challenge

Manchester City have built a reputation for thriving under pressure, which contrasts with Arsenal’s relative lack of recent title-winning experience. The Gunners have not lifted the Premier League trophy since their unbeaten campaign in the 2003 to 2004 season, and that historical gap adds further scrutiny to their current challenge.

As the title race reaches its climax, Arsenal must demonstrate resilience and maturity if they are to overcome both their rivals and their own recent inconsistencies.