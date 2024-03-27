In your opinion, which is the one Arsenal player that Arteta simply can’t afford to lose to injury

There are ten games remaining in the 2023–24 Premier League season, and one would wonder which player is key to Arsenal in the run-in.

As for James McNicholas, Martin Odegaard is the most important Gunner. The journalist believes Mikel Arteta can’t afford to lose the Norwegian international to injury.

“I was asked…which Arsenal player I would want to preserve from injury above all others. I thought long and hard about that…in the end, I actually chose Martin Odegaard. Because, for me, in terms of what he brings to the team, both in the intensity of his pressing and his work off the ball but also just his sheer quality and ability to make and score chances, I don’t think we have anyone else in that position who looks close to replicating that,” McNicholas told Arsecast.

If one game showed Odegaard’s power, it was the UCL round of 16 second 2nd leg match between Arsenal and FC Porto; the Norwegian dazzled every time he had the ball on his feet.

His brilliance cannot be emphasised enough. He’s been in excellent form this season. He is progressively establishing himself as one of Europe’s most creative players, pulling the strings in Arsenal’s final third. In 36 games for Arsenal across all competitions, he’s scored nine goals and assisted seven.

However, he not only contributes to the attack, he is also always ready to step up and help defend; he is the first line of defence, triggering and leading the Arsenal press.

That said, Arteta has some injury worries before the clash with Manchester City next weekend. There’s concern that Arsenal could lack the services of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bukayo Saka when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Since the Sheffield game, Martinelli has been nursing a deep cut injury, while Gabriel and Saka both refrained from featuring for their national teams this international break due to reported injuries.

Hopefully, Arteta gets a massive injury boost between now and the ‘Premier League final’ on Sunday.

Darren N

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…