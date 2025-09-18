Inaki Williams agrees with his manager after Arsenal victory

Inaki Williams has acknowledged that Arsenal must be considered one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, echoing comments made by his manager ahead of their recent encounter. Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde had admitted prior to the match that his side would be facing one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Arsenal went on to defeat the Spanish team, reinforcing that belief.

Speaking after the game, Williams reflected on both the performance and the result. As reported by the Metro, he said, “The result doesn’t reflect what the match was like because we played a good game. In the end, it’s Arsenal, one of the favourites in this competition. We fought, we gave it our all, and today it wasn’t to be.”

Arsenal Among Europe’s Best

The forward’s comments underline the growing recognition of Arsenal’s stature in Europe. With a deep and balanced squad, the Gunners are well equipped to challenge at the highest level, and their recent displays have cemented their reputation as serious contenders. Their progress over the last two seasons demonstrates steady development and suggests that a run to the final of this year’s competition is a realistic prospect.

Mikel Arteta’s work has been central to this transformation. Since his appointment, he has overseen a clear progression in quality, consistency, and mentality. Arsenal’s strong performances in both the domestic and European arenas now reflect the results of his management, recruitment decisions, and tactical vision.

A Team Ready to Compete

The suggestion that Arsenal are among the favourites is no longer surprising. The club’s smart work in the transfer market, combined with a competitive edge that has been sustained over recent campaigns, positions them as one of the most formidable teams in Europe. For Arteta, the challenge now lies in converting potential into silverware, with the Champions League offering a platform to secure the major trophy that has so far eluded his tenure.

As Williams and Valverde’s comments indicate, Arsenal are no longer outsiders in the European elite. Instead, they are viewed as a genuine force, fully capable of contending for one of football’s most prestigious prizes

