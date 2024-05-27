Incoming Barcelona manager wants to spoil Arsenal’s plans for La Liga attacker

Nico Williams is one of several attackers linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side prepares to spend some money this summer.

Arsenal has progressively improved its squad in every transfer window, and fans expect them to do the same this summer.

The Gunners’ current group includes some of the best attackers in the Premier League, but they are still expected to add more firepower.

Williams is a player they have been monitoring, and they are interested in adding the Spaniard to their squad.

Convincing the Athletic Bilbao star to leave his current club could be challenging, especially since his brother, Iñaki Williams, has spent his entire career at the same club.

However, their biggest challenge might come from a La Liga club, as Barcelona’s incoming manager has expressed interest in signing him.

A report on Football365 claims Hansi Flick, who is set to take over at Barcelona, wants to work with Williams and is willing to sacrifice Ferran Torres and Raphinha to secure the Spanish winger’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is one of the finest wingers in Europe, and Barca’s interest confirms that he is truly a world-class player that we should sign.

However, he will be threatened by Bukayo Saka’s presence on our team and will probably only join us if he is confident in playing ahead of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the other wing.

