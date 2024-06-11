Incoming Juventus coach wants a reunion with Arsenal star

Juventus is the latest Italian club to show interest in Jakub Kiwior as the Polish defender continues to attract attention from Serie A.

Arsenal signed Kiwior from Spezia, and it appears that some of the top clubs in Italy wish they had secured his signature instead.

Now that he is in London, many clubs want him back in Italy, with Juventus being the most recent club to express interest.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus’ incoming manager, Thiago Motta, wants to reunite with Kiwior, whom he previously worked with at Spezia.

Juventus aims to strengthen their squad with quality players, and they believe Kiwior could be a valuable addition.

Arsenal was unwilling to sell him in January, but with more time to find a replacement, the Gunners might now be open to his departure.

Juventus plans to explore the possibility of signing Kiwior in the coming weeks, but they face competition from Napoli and AC Milan, whose interest could increase his asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior did well for us in the second half of the season, and the Poland international deserves the chance to stay at the club because he looks like the real deal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…