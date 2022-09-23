Incredible 50,000 crowd for Arsenal Women v Tottenham Hotspur Live on the BBC

Arsenal Women take on Tottenham Hotspur Women at Emirates Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday, September 24th. by Michelle

In the first of three WSL games that will be held at Emirates Stadium during the 2022/23 WCL campaign, Arsenal Women will return for the second-ever Emirates North London Derby, following their 3-0 win over Tottenham Women in May 2022.

The match will kick off at 1.30pm (UK time) on Saturday, September 24th and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

The atmosphere at Emirates Stadium will be electric on Saturday!

Arsenal have seen unprecedented demand for tickets on the back of the huge rise in interest in the women´s game, sparked by the Lionnesses´ fantastic Euro win against Germany in the summer. They anticipated increased audiences at women’s football games and are ambitious to meet this demand growth. Arsenal sold out of their 1,500 season tickets for the women’s team in record time. They have, in the past, failed to attract large audiences at Emirates but that is changing.

Arsenal have confirmed that an incredible, unprecedented, 50,000 tickets have been sold for the game against Tottenham tomorrow, smashing the previous WSL attendance record of 38,262 ticket sales. The current WSL attendance was recorded in 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an NLD clash between these two teams.

Many of the big teams are reporting record sales for their Womens Super League games. I think that may just be the subject of my next Article.. Meanwhile, Arsenal Women are certainly at the head of this train and set to break the WCL record tomorrow!

Tickets still on sale here. What will be the eventual ticket sales number tomorrow?!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….