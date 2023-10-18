“Incredible” Arteta has got a team of “believers” and can kick on to the title

As Arsenal fans, our 2023–24 Premier League season was like a good movie with a bad ending. We got off to a good start in that season, defeating practically every opponent we faced. We led the league standings for 248 days (nearly the whole season), however, when it came time to finish strong and capture our first league title since 2004, we faltered.

We lost crucial games near the end of the season that would have won us the league. Now we’re in another Premier League season, 2023–24, another title race. We’re off to a good start, just like last season. We are unbeaten in eight games (winning six and drawing two) and have the same number of points (20) as Spurs, who lead the table.

That said, the hope is that we will win the Premier League this season, and Rob Holding, who left us in the summer for Crystal Palace, believes we will. He believes that given our strong start, we can go on and win the league. He claims that Arsenal’s success at the Emirates is due entirely to the players’ faith in Arteta’s idea.

On talkSPORT, the Palace defender said: “With Arteta now they’ve got a hell of a manager who’s going to go on to do great things.

“His tactical awareness and how he sees the game is incredible. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know about football until I’d been in a meeting with him a few times and you start to think that he sees football differently to how anyone has seen it in the world around me.

“The way they’ve started the season, I’m sure they can carry on and go for another title charge… He’s got a team there who are believers in his system and what he sees, and I think that’s why over the last few years they’ve kicked on.”

Could our 2023–24 movie have the perfect ending? Hopefully, it will.

Sam P

————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…