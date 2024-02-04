“Incredible performance.” Ian Wright praises Arsenal after beating Liverpool

Ian Wright expressed admiration for Arsenal’s performance against Liverpool, commending the Gunners for securing a 3-1 victory this evening.

Liverpool arrived at the Emirates Stadium as one of the most in-form clubs in Europe, having suffered only one defeat throughout the season—a controversial loss to Tottenham in North London.

Despite the setback, Liverpool aimed to reverse their fortunes against Arsenal, fully aware that a win was imperative for the Gunners to stay in the title race.

While the necessity for an Arsenal victory was evident, the doubts lingered, especially after witnessing Liverpool’s impressive victory over Chelsea in their previous match. The prevailing sentiment was that predicting an Arsenal win before the match began seemed challenging.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended the game as winners and it impressed Ian Wright, who said on Premier League productions.

“It was an incredible performance, because of the importance of the game. I said before the game we cannot lose. We started brilliantly and then gave away a soft goal but didn’t get their heads down.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This was one of our best-ever performances this season and it should be the way we approach the rest of the season.

After defeating Liverpool and Manchester City at home, every club should be afraid of visiting us now.