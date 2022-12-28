“Incredible professional, incredible teammate” Ceballos hails unsung Arsenal man

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has defended Mohamed Elneny after a Twitter user appeared to mock the Egyptian.

Elneny is no longer a regular at Arsenal, and he spent less than 1 minute on the pitch in their win yesterday after being subbed on before the referee blew the final whistle.

A video surfaced on Twitter showing the time he got on the field and how much time he had in there before the game ended.

Ceballos replied to the tweet and said:

“Incredible professional, incredible teammate. More players like that in football. A luxury player for the Arsenal”

Elneny is still at Arsenal because he was in top form for us last season, which earned him a new deal and he deserved it.

He has hardly played this term, but he is a humble and effective man who almost always gets the job done when he steps on the field in an Arsenal shirt.

This might be his last season at the club, but it will be great if he ends the term by winning the league title.

He will also be useful to us if we need to rotate the squad or the players ahead of him on the pecking order get injured.

