Incredible Saliba stat emerges as he continues to shine in France

William Saliba was considered not good enough to start for Arsenal in the first half of the season and the Gunners allowed him to join Nice on loan last month.

When they landed him in 2019, he was one of the best young defenders in France and had been playing regular first-team football for Saint Etienne.

They allowed him to remain with them for the 2019/2020 season and he was expecting to play for the Gunners this season.

Mikel Arteta judged that he wasn’t ready to play for the Gunners yet and he seems to have proven his manager wrong in Ligue 1.

He has been an ever-present in the Nice team since he joined them last month and has been in fine form.

His team has had an inconsistent time in the league, but he has been one of their positives.

The defender has played 10 games for them already and Squawka has just revealed incredibly that he hasn’t been dribbled past in any of those games.

The French top-flight has some of the most skilful attacking players and that makes this stat even more incredible.

Saliba will hope that he can return to the Emirates to first-team chances after his exploits in France.