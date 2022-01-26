Incredible stat highlights the state of Arsenal’s disciplinary problem

Arsenal ended 2021 on a high and fans had been hopeful they would get even better in 2022.

The goal for Mikel Arteta’s team remains to finish inside the top four, but it would be nice if we added a few trophies along the way.

However, that would not happen this season, considering we have been eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

On the first day of 2022, Arsenal put in a brave performance but lost 2-1 to Manchester City.

You could easily say they didn’t deserve to lose that match. Even more importantly, that performance gave fans the belief that they are ready to attack the rest of the season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t scored another goal since then, despite facing Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Liverpool over two legs.

While goals have dried, The Sun reveals that sending offs haven’t been in short supply for the Gunners.

The report highlights the fact that Arsenal has had three players sent off since the start of the year.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have all been red-carded in the space of just a few weeks.

This stat is quite an embarrassing one considering that the respective sending offs haven’t been helping the team.

We don’t play with high intensity like Liverpool and Manchester City, yet our players keep getting sent off.

Arteta needs to get his players to become more disciplined.

