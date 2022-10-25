‘Incredibly talented’ Arsenal signing tipped to break into starting XI

Shaka Hislop has revealed comments from Kevin Hitchcock on summer signing Matt Turner, with the latter being tipped to break into the Arsenal first-team.

The goalkeeper signed from New England Revolutions over the summer, and has been restricted to the Europa League so far this term.

The expectation would always be that he would be back-up to Aaron Ramsdale, but former Chelsea goalkeeper and coach in America Kevin Hitchcock has told Shaka Hislop that he could overthrow his English counterpart in the pecking order.

“Matt Turner is an incredibly talented goalkeeper, he really is,” Hislop told The Highbury Squad.

“Kevin Hitchcock, his goalkeeping coach at New England Revolution, rated him very, very highly.

“He was telling Craig (Burley) that he thought Matt could go and unseat Aaron Ramsdale for the starting position.

“Now, I didn’t see that myself just because of how good Ramsdale has been for Arsenal.

“But that speaks to how highly he is thought of by someone who knows the English game and who knows goalkeeping.

“He’s talented, but it was always going to be a very hard ask, given how good Ramsdale has been for Arsenal.

“As number twos go, I stand by my initial assessment that Matt is an incredible talented goalkeeper, he just needs a little bit of time.”

I’ve not seen enough from him to compare him to Ramsdale just yet, but he’s held his own in Europe so far. Ramsdale has age on his side however, and is already proven in my eyes, and could take some moving from between the sticks.

Patrick

