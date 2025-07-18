Indecisive La Liga ace blows shot at Arsenal move

Like Benjamin Šeško, Rodrygo may have just missed his chance to join Arsenal at the Emirates.

Both players were high on the club’s wishlist and, had things gone smoothly, they could have flown out with the squad for the Asian pre-season tour.

That is no longer the case.

Arsenal’s patience wears thin

Frustration over RB Leipzig’s high demands for Šeško, coupled with the striker’s reluctance to push for the move, prompted Arsenal to pivot toward Viktor Gyökeres. Although Gyökeres has yet to finalise his switch, confidence remains high that the deal will be completed soon.

As for Rodrygo, links to Arsenal have circulated since the end of last season. Internally, some at the club hoped a patient approach would pay off, trusting that the Brazilian would eventually seek clarity over his future at Real Madrid.

But there is a limit to patience. There is a difference between waiting and wasting time, and Arsenal have grown tired of the uncertainty surrounding Rodrygo’s intentions.

Gunners step back from Rodrygo deal

According to Cadena SER, Arsenal have now withdrawn from the race to sign Rodrygo. The Spanish outlet reports that the Gunners have deemed the deal too complicated and are content with their attacking reinforcements, notably the confirmed signing of Noni Madueke and the expected arrival of Viktor Gyökeres.

Rodrygo had the chance to lead a new sporting project, earn a significant contract, and become a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, his indecision appears to have cost him that opportunity.

Unless another bold suitor like Arsenal steps forward, possibly Liverpool, the winger may find himself stuck in the shadows at Real Madrid. His standing at the club already looked uncertain during the FIFA Club World Cup, and staying in hope of a breakthrough at the Bernabéu may prove costly.

Rodrygo now risks joining the likes of Dušan Vlahović and Houssem Aouar – players who had the chance to join Arsenal but hesitated, only to be left wondering what might have been.

Do you think Arsenal were right to walk away from the Rodrygo deal, Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…