Indepth Blow-by-blow Review of the stunning Liverpool v Arsenal draw

Arsenal vs Liverpool match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad travelled to Anfield to face off against Liverpool in what was a very important game for both sides going forward. The game ended in a stalemate, but after a lot of action on the pitch and plenty of chances from both sides, I’d say the game ended in a fair result. Arsenal are sitting pretty on top of the league at the moment going into Christmas, and it will be a huge boost for the gunners going forward.

Here’s a run down of everything that went down.

The game started very much looking all Arsenal, with Saka unlucky to score in the first minute of the game and Arsenal looked to be coming out with high tempo and looked ready to go and it didn’t take them long to get onto the scoresheet. Arsenal were awarded a freekick in the 3rd minute and after a lovely ball whipped into the box by Odegaard landed on the head of Gabriel, whorocketed the ball into the back of the Liverpool net, beating Alisson and putting Arsenal 1-0 up and well and truly in the driving seat.

Liverpool were quick to react and looked determined to get a goal back before half time, missing a few chances before a perfectly timed long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold from their backline all the way to the wing, where Salah was waiting to run onto it. Zinchenko probably could have put a foot out to stop the first pass, but it ended up beating him and finding Salah, who dropped his shoulder, cut into the box, beating Zinchenko, and then firing a rocket into the back of the net, beating Raya and putting Liverpool back into the game.

Arsenal didn’t put their heads down and continued to try get back in front. Tsimikas was nudged down by Saka in the 30th minute, coming into contact with Klopp and was forced off the pitch early, due to what turned out to be a collarbone injury. Liverpool kept coming and were lucky not to go ahead in the first half but Arsenal defended well.

In the second half there was plenty more action and Liverpool looked like they were likely to score again, but the defensive duo of Gabriel and Saliba stayed strong and some how managed to keep the ball out of Raya’s net. Arsenal continued to push but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold came very close in the last 20 minutes after a lovely run from Salah saw three Liverpool players in the box. He ended up passing it to Alexander-Arnold, who fired the ball first time and luckily for Arsenal, hit the crossbar.

The final whistle blew, and the points were shared. Anfield is a very hard place to go to and get any kind of result, so a draw isn’t the end of the world when nobody has managed to win there this season. Arsenal can walk away proud. They didn’t let the occasion get to their heads and put on a very good performance and walked away with a point to sit top of the ladder going into the Christmas period.

What were your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

