Inexperience costs Arsenal in yet another poor European knockout performance

Inexperience costs us in another poor European knockout performance by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people it ends 2-2. I think we started really well, took the lead and then the old Arsenal arrived. Raya went to no mans land leaving Gabriel without a back pass, then the forward pass wasn’t controlled, they were in and they scored. Raya shouldn’t have been there, but Gabriel could’ve just sent it waywards, clear the danger.
This is where unfortunately the lack of experience in the side showed. We should’ve controlled the game better. At 1-0 Ben White went 1-1 with Neuer and we really should’ve buried that chance. Instead it went to 1-1 and we look like Arsenal in the Champions league under the latter Wenger years. We should’ve slowed it down, waited for them to come out a little more and try to catch them on the break.
I thought they bypassed our midfield too easily. To be honest Brighton did it as well a few times. I think the deficiencies of Jorginho are showing up. When the opposition has pace, one good pass eliminates our midfield, especially if Declan Rice is moved up to the 8 position. Unfortunately when Partey came on he was really poor as well and he was only on for 10 minutes.
I think it’s obvious the occasion got to us. Saliba was absolutely atrocious. Kiwior was so poor we subbed him at half time for Zinny which was a risk in my opinion, but I think we needed to calm the ball down. I thought Odegaard was the only really good player in the team. I was a little disappointed with the starting 11, I cant lie.
Why didn’t Tomi start at left back? We’ve not played in Kiwior the last 2 games and we put him straight in? Trossard is bang on form, and Jesus has been really good in the CL and his quick feet again saved us with the draw in the end. Could’ve one of them started instead of Martinelli who hasn’t had enough minutes to pick up form and was really poor?
I am disappointed that we played for large parts like Arsenal in the CL in the latter years of Wenger. Unfortunately this is not the first time. Porto were 2 not great games. Our record under Arteta in knockout stages in Europe is really poor, especially at home. We have 2 losses to Olympiacos, especially the 2-1 really hurt, a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague, the 0-0 dreadful perofrmance against Villareal. Even last seasons draw with Sporting was poor.
Unfortunately this is on us. The reality is we should’ve done better. They had no away fans. We underestimated the fact that they have nothing else to play for. I am really frustrated honestly, but if there is a positive to take, the away goal rule is gone and we don’t need to necessarily go gung-ho there, but the task is really difficult now.
I’m also disappointed we begged for penalties. Another dive from Kai which wasn’t a good look. Saka at the end could’ve been a penalty, but his body shape is a bit odd and Neuer just stood still. I just don’t think that decision is the real reason we didn’t win the game.
We gave it to them, but now, we have to go to the Allianz and win. I think it’s a good audition in a way for the away games at Tottenham and Man utd coming in the league. We are the better team, but we have to win it under massive pressure and control the emotion. We couldn’t today, but hopefully we can do it next Wednesday
Konstantin
We shoulda killed them here. This game gives them hope…that is what I’m worried about. They will start to believe they can do it and it will show when their fans are back and at home next season and given it’s the only thing they have to play for.
If we get eliminated next week, which I’m honestly thinking will happen, I won’t be losing any sleep as I believe we have reached our Champions League target for the season already by reaching the quarters. EPL should be the focus.
Make no mistake. Bayern Munich is a seasoned Champions League team. We are novices
I am more concerned about the game against Villa, lose that and we will never catch City.
The league is there for the taking, all we have to do is beat seven beatable teams, the Champions League is a far tougher task.
We did not look like Arsenal in the Champions league under the latter Wenger years. Back then we used to lose 5-1 to Bayern and come away humiliated.
Despite their terrible form in the league this is still a Bayern side packed with great players who are far less complacent when on the big stage of the Champions League. We did look naive but this is a side that has shown that it can learn quickly from bad experiences. If we iron out the stupid errors then we have an excellent chance in Bavaria.
Tuchel and Bayern Muenchen were obviously far more experienced than Arteta and Arsenal in UCL
Arteta and the Gunners were also very nervous since the beginning of the game, which made them sloppy despite Bayern Muenchen’s ineffective high-press
If we will play with that bag of nerves in Germany, it would be better to push for a penalty shootout
We gifted them 2 goals between Gabriel & Kiwior for miscommunication plus Saliba was dead unlucky but it was a penalty as he had danced his way by everyone.
They had a real chance at the end by hitting post nutmegging the keeper and so did we & so did we with that Sake/Neuer pen decision. Also White had a great chance at 1-0, so it’s all to play for at 2-2…
No Gnabry so Coman will be starting plus Davies is suspended so Saka would need to have his tail up next Wednesday. Tomi slips into LB, Partey starts instead of Jorginho & Trossard needs to start he always gets a goal.
Jesus injury is maybe what’s preventing him starting as he needs surgery in the summer again I was reading.
It wasn’t all bad. They had the first blip since the new year and they managed to right the ship (granted that goal post at the end makes my narrative better). Bayern took advantage of their chances and they really blocked the middle.
We easily could have completely undone in the first half and didn’t.
I observed Gabriel always make back pass to goalkeeper so much so that he can’t really make forward pass. When Raya is out of goalline so high up, Gabriel panicked and just anyhow kick the ball forward and mispass to Bayern Munich player. The first goal from Bayern is definitely Gabriel’s fault.
A lot of hindsight about who should have started, but I very much agree, it felt a bit like the later Wenger years, when we were a very naive team in the CL.
Hopefully, we can turn it into a lesson learned, and the return game may actually be better set up for us, when Tuchel/Bayern have to come in a bit more of an attacking mode.
You are defeating yourself by saying Arsenal’s lack of experience cost them.
It’s very clear to everyone with a pair of eyes that Arsenal have little or no experience in the CL whereas Bayern have many very experienced players including World Cup Winners. !
So to draw 2-2 with inevitable.mistakes is not a bad effort…they will learn from. The game.
That’s literally the definition of experience !
@Neil
Real talk. I think it was more of a matter of nerves than of inexperience. We pipped the for 2from open play, while they only hit us for 1 from open play. The penalty was due to nervy mistakes. We adapt,come back stronger and take it to em next go round. Jus sayin…
Well said Neil,
Football without mistakes just does not happen!
Learning, and correcting, mistakes is something better managers, players and teams are good at!
Arsenal, as a club, a team, manager, players alike, are without doubt special and entertaining to watch.
Are we not just a little fed up with the pundits, experts, and other “doomsayers” who thrive on digging up the negative at all times?
Get on with it you glorious young Gunners! Your team has been in the top flight since 1913! Something many of the “Johnny come lately’s” in this game will find it hard to ever match!
Jim
@James Webster
