Inexperience costs Arsenal in yet another poor European knockout performance

This is where unfortunately the lack of experience in the side showed. We should’ve controlled the game better. At 1-0 Ben White went 1-1 with Neuer and we really should’ve buried that chance. Instead it went to 1-1 and we look like Arsenal in the Champions league under the latter Wenger years. We should’ve slowed it down, waited for them to come out a little more and try to catch them on the break.

I thought they bypassed our midfield too easily. To be honest Brighton did it as well a few times. I think the deficiencies of Jorginho are showing up. When the opposition has pace, one good pass eliminates our midfield, especially if Declan Rice is moved up to the 8 position. Unfortunately when Partey came on he was really poor as well and he was only on for 10 minutes.

I think it’s obvious the occasion got to us. Saliba was absolutely atrocious. Kiwior was so poor we subbed him at half time for Zinny which was a risk in my opinion, but I think we needed to calm the ball down. I thought Odegaard was the only really good player in the team. I was a little disappointed with the starting 11, I cant lie.

Why didn’t Tomi start at left back? We’ve not played in Kiwior the last 2 games and we put him straight in? Trossard is bang on form, and Jesus has been really good in the CL and his quick feet again saved us with the draw in the end. Could’ve one of them started instead of Martinelli who hasn’t had enough minutes to pick up form and was really poor?

I am disappointed that we played for large parts like Arsenal in the CL in the latter years of Wenger. Unfortunately this is not the first time. Porto were 2 not great games . Our record under Arteta in knockout stages in Europe is really poor, especially at home. We have 2 losses to Olympiacos, especially the 2-1 really hurt, a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague, the 0-0 dreadful perofrmance against Villareal. Even last seasons draw with Sporting was poor.

Unfortunately this is on us. The reality is we should’ve done better. They had no away fans. We underestimated the fact that they have nothing else to play for. I am really frustrated honestly, but if there is a positive to take, the away goal rule is gone and we don’t need to necessarily go gung-ho there, but the task is really difficult now.

I’m also disappointed we begged for penalties. Another dive from Kai which wasn’t a good look. Saka at the end could’ve been a penalty, but his body shape is a bit odd and Neuer just stood still. I just don’t think that decision is the real reason we didn’t win the game.

We gave it to them, but now, we have to go to the Allianz and win. I think it’s a good audition in a way for the away games at Tottenham and Man utd coming in the league. We are the better team, but we have to win it under massive pressure and control the emotion. We couldn’t today, but hopefully we can do it next Wednesday