‘Inflame the situation’ Keown hits back at Gary Neville over Martinelli comments

Martin Keown has responded to Gary Neville after the former Manchester United defender suggested Liverpool players should “absolutely whack” Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli following a controversial incident during the recent clash between the sides.

Martinelli dragged Liverpool defender Conor Bradley off the pitch while he was injured, an action that sparked criticism from Neville.

The Arsenal forward was unaware that the player had sustained a serious injury. His intention was simply to prompt the injured man to leave the pitch so that play could resume, with Arsenal pushing for a winning goal. The match was tense, and there were suggestions that Bradley had been deliberately delaying the restart of play. Martinelli has since apologised both to the player and the public for the incident.

Neville’s reaction

During his punditry duties, Neville expressed disgust at Martinelli’s actions and controversially stated that some Liverpool players should have retaliated. His comments drew attention for their aggressive tone and were widely discussed among football fans and media alike.

Keown hits back

Keown, however, was unimpressed by Neville’s remarks and declined to engage with the Manchester United icon directly. Speaking to Metro Sports, he said: “Why are you asking me to respond to Gary Neville? I don’t really give a hoot what Gary Neville says. He’s just trying to inflame the situation when he’s got nothing else to do in the commentary position. He was bored, it wasn’t a great game and he was making that the narrative.”

The former Arsenal defender expressed frustration that Neville appeared to be exaggerating the situation rather than focusing on the broader context of the match. Keown’s response emphasises his disapproval of commentary that seeks to provoke rather than analyse, underlining the importance of measured perspectives in discussions around on-field incidents.

While Martinelli’s action sparked debate, Keown’s stance suggests that criticism should be proportionate and informed by context. The incident and the surrounding commentary continue to generate conversation, highlighting the passions involved in Premier League rivalries and the scrutiny faced by players and pundits alike.