Initial club-record Arsenal bid for coveted striker rejected

Arsenal are claimed to have launched a bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, with their initial offer having been rejected.

The Gunners are firmly in the hunt for a new striker, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both on course to leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not having been replaced earlier in the year.

While we have been linked with various goalscorers in recent months, one which has continued to relentlessly be linked with our club has been Osimhen, and we are now claimed to have made his club an offer for his services.

CalcioMercato journalist Marco Giordano has claimed that we have tabled an offer worth €90 Million (£76 Million) for his signature ahead of a proposed summer move.

+++ Il Napoli ha rifiutato una mega offerta dell'Arsenal per @victorosimhen9. No a 90 milioni dai Gunners +++ Tutti gli aggiornamenti su @calciomercatoit nel pezzo scritto con @CiroTroise pic.twitter.com/B7RN1LTtb7 — Marco Giordano (@MarcoGiordano6) May 21, 2022

While Osimhen is my favoured option to lead our line next season, the timing could have been better personally. We looked destined for CL football which would surely have helped our bid to sign him, while at this point in time we are clinging onto hope that Tottenham will open the door for us to clinch fourth.

I guess it is no harm trying to get ahead of the game and bolster the squad ahead of the new season, but I do feel like we would be very lucky to lure Osimhen to north London with CL football.

Do you think the Nigerian would be willing to join even if we miss out on fourth?

Patrick

