Initial club-record Arsenal bid for coveted striker rejected

Arsenal are claimed to have launched a bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, with their initial offer having been rejected.
The Gunners are firmly in the hunt for a new striker, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both on course to leave the club at the end of their contracts this summer, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not having been replaced earlier in the year.
While we have been linked with various goalscorers in recent months, one which has continued to relentlessly be linked with our club has been Osimhen, and we are now claimed to have made his club an offer for his services.
CalcioMercato journalist Marco Giordano has claimed that we have tabled an offer worth €90 Million (£76 Million) for his signature ahead of a proposed summer move.
+++ Il Napoli ha rifiutato una mega offerta dell'Arsenal per @victorosimhen9. No a 90 milioni dai Gunners +++
Tutti gli aggiornamenti su @calciomercatoit nel pezzo scritto con @CiroTroise pic.twitter.com/B7RN1LTtb7
— Marco Giordano (@MarcoGiordano6) May 21, 2022
While Osimhen is my favoured option to lead our line next season, the timing could have been better personally. We looked destined for CL football which would surely have helped our bid to sign him, while at this point in time we are clinging onto hope that Tottenham will open the door for us to clinch fourth.
I guess it is no harm trying to get ahead of the game and bolster the squad ahead of the new season, but I do feel like we would be very lucky to lure Osimhen to north London with CL football.
Do you think the Nigerian would be willing to join even if we miss out on fourth?
Patrick
He’s missed almost 40 games in 2 seasons! No doubt this is BS news anyhow
Yes but for good reasons, he got COVID and had a shoulder injury during the Afcon but even worse Osimhen fractured his eye socket , one of many facial fractures he suffered after a clash of heads,he had 18 metal screws and six plaques inserted to stabilise his facial features following the horror injury.
I still don’t understand what all the noise about Osimhen is all about. Dude does nothing spectacular to be hyped so much and bought for that price.
Naaaa he is not hyped, that guy is a beast, an all round striker.
Yeah he suffered COVID illness last season and this season got injured but I think he got 18 goals in all competition so far in 29 games (may be wrong) good in the air (5 goals) good both feet.
The only issue is the price tag, BELIEVE ME THAT GUY IS THE REAL DEAL, but I don’t think he will be leaving a Napoli playing in the champions league for us in europa
Lets look at Jesus, Aston villa’s Watson
Hope there is no truth. 90 million is too much to spend on 1 player, when it can be better used elsewhere.
IMHO we would be better off getting 2 strikers for the rumored 90 million.
45-60 million for plan A, someone fast who is creative and can finish their own chances. And a plan B who’s tall, strong, and can finish from crosses.
Smarter option and safer for team, rather than 90 on one player who we hope is the all around answer.
Although disappointing that we look to miss out on CL and the fact the spuds are the team to knick it from us is a bitter pill to swallow!! I for one believe we are not ready for it yet.. I know the financial benefits will be missed and the attraction to entice better profile of player potentially costly.. we would probably end up failing to get out of the group stages and end up in the EL anyway.. so I’m not to down hearted to be playing Europa league (let’s face it we have more chance of winning europa than we do CL)
I believe arteta is building a good side.. project youth was last summer! This summer we need upgrades and experience.. to who we sign noone knows but for me 2 midfielders and 2 strickers takes priority…
We have already coming over in the summer a new young American GK and RB!! potentially the signing of a young attacking winger.. plus a load of loan signings that can benefit the team.. I.e saliba for CB
My four choices are simple.. bissouma 50m and tielemans 40m for midfield..
Darwin nunez 80m and either Calvet-lewin or gnabry 50m ish for strikers
Cash in on
Leno, bellerin, mari, toriera, xhaka, pepe
Elneny, laca, nketia maybe a coupl others are end of contracts
From player sales and the savings on wages, then the zero spend in janaury plus added europa league revenue to outlay 180m makes me believe its do able.. and come on these 4 signings would vastly upgrade our squad and would send a message
GOONER4LIFE
I don’t understand why people are saying osimhen is hyped the guy has played for 4 different leagues and his goal return has been pretty decent. One season in Belgium 20goals, one season with Lille 18 goals and now 18 goals in 31 appearances for Napoli which 27 games were starts. Ever since we were link with him, I started watching Napoli games and believe me he’s Tylor made for the premier league. He’s strong, fast, extremely good In the air and has a mind of a warrior. He was even the highest goal scorer in the last Afcon qualifiers ahead of world class players like Salah and Mane so saying he’s overhyped is a real insult to this young lad. If anyone is overhyped it is Darwin the dude just had one good season in a very poor league and everybody is licking he’s boots. If Darwin, Sancho and rest is worth 80million then osimhen is also worth that. My only concern is his fitness level, he has missed close to 6months in 2 seasons for Napoli. He’s not the finished article and there are holes in his game but his strengths compensates for his weaknesses.