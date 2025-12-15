Injured Arsenal loanee returns to action for his loan club

Oleksandr Zinchenko is now back to full fitness and has begun rebuilding momentum after a challenging spell. He was named on the bench as Nottingham Forest defeated Tottenham 3 0 yesterday, while earlier in the week he completed the full 90 minutes in their Europa League match against Utrecht. These appearances marked an important step in his return after a period on the sidelines.

The Ukrainian defender joined Forest on loan during the most recent transfer window after it became clear that regular game time would be difficult to secure at the Emirates. With competition intensifying in his position, a temporary move was viewed as the best option for both player and club.

Departure from Arsenal and a fresh opportunity

Mikel Arteta decided to rely on Myles Lewis Skelly as the only backup to the impressive Riccardo Calafiori, which reduced Zinchenko’s chances of featuring consistently. As a result, the defender was allowed to leave on loan in search of minutes. Zinchenko had been at Arsenal since 2022, having joined the Gunners from Manchester City with a reputation for tactical intelligence.

Arteta initially signed him for his ability to operate as an inverted full back, a role that requires positional awareness and technical quality. However, injuries and a drop in form limited his impact over time. Arsenal subsequently moved to strengthen that position, effectively upgrading their options and leaving Zinchenko surplus to immediate requirements.

Now at Forest, the loan spell represents a potentially defining phase of his career. A strong run of performances could convince the club to pursue a permanent deal or attract interest from other sides seeking an experienced left back.

Fitness boost and competition at Forest

According to Arsenal Media, Zinchenko returned to action this week after missing several matches due to a groin issue. His recovery appears to be complete, and the coming weeks will be crucial as he looks to re-establish himself.

The season remains long, and opportunities are still available for him to make an impression. Zinchenko will be aiming to challenge Neco Williams for the left-back role, knowing that consistent performances could reshape his future. For now, regaining match sharpness and confidence will be the priority as he seeks to turn this loan spell into a positive chapter in his career.