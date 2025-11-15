Injured Arsenal man finally withdraws from national team squad

Riccardo Calafiori has been sent home from the Italy national team after failing to recover from injury, bringing an early end to his international break. The defender suffered a hip problem when Arsenal played against Sunderland, and the club had initially hoped he would remain in London to focus on his recovery. Despite this, the Italian national team insisted that he report to camp so that their medical staff could conduct further assessments. Calafiori complied with the request, but he has not trained with the group since arriving.

He missed Italy’s first match against Moldova, and although the Azzurri were hopeful that he would recover in time to feature in their upcoming game against Norway, that possibility has now been ruled out. After ongoing evaluations, it became clear that the defender would not be fit for tomorrow’s match. As a result, he has been sent home to continue his recovery with Arsenal.

Italy Decide to Release the Defender

According to Football Italia, the national team no longer saw the need to keep him in camp once they determined that he would not be available for their next fixture. Calafiori has been an important player for Italy, and the expectation was that he would have started every match in this international window if he had been fit. His absence is therefore a setback for the national side, who had counted on his presence in defence.

His withdrawal also highlights the delicate balance between club and country during international breaks, particularly when players travel while carrying minor injuries. In this instance, Italy wanted to assess him personally, but the conclusion has been the same as Arsenal’s initial concern, namely that the defender requires more time to recover.

Arsenal Focuses on His Recovery Ahead of NLD

For Arsenal, the priority now is ensuring that Calafiori returns to full fitness as soon as possible. Their next match is a high-profile meeting with Tottenham, and the Gunners need all their starters ready for a fixture of such significance. Calafiori has quickly become an important figure within the squad, and he will not want to miss the derby. Whether he is available will depend entirely on how he responds to treatment in the coming days.

The focus now shifts to a careful recovery process, with Arsenal hoping he can return in time while avoiding any risk of aggravating the injury further.

