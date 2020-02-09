Injured Arsenal player sends a positive update from Dubai

Cedric Soares has offered Arsenal a boost in their bid to get the team back in shape.

The Portuguese defender was signed last month to provide cover in the Arsenal defence, however, he joined the team injured.

He passed his medicals and the club is confident that his injury is not as bad as first feared.

He is spending the Premier League’s winter break with his teammates in Dubai and the club is confident that he will bond well with his teammates and understand what the team is about when he eventually joins them on the field.

However, fans have been confused over why Arsenal would sign an injured defender when injuries have been one of their problems this season.

Some fans believe the team should have gone for a player who is fitter than Soares, but the player has offered them some encouragement by posting an update on his Instagram profile.

On his latest update, Soares posted an image of himself working out on the gym and added a caption stating how much he can’t wait to be back playing for the team.

He said as quoted in the Metro: ‘Using the sunny energy in Dubai to recover strong. ‘I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and help the squad achieve our goals. Let’s go Gunners.’

The Soares signing definitely was a strange one considering his current injury, however, it is certainly a positive that he is doing well and could be back sooner than first thought.