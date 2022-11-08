Injured Arsenal star expected to make quick recovery ahead of World Cup

Arsenal have had quite a few injuries already this season, but now that Mo Elneny has made his comeback, our only current long term absentee is Emile Smith-Rowe who is not expected to return until after the World Cup break.

But we have had recurring intermittent injuries to all three of our left-backs. We all know Kieran Tierney’s injury record, and Oleks Zinchenko has only just returned from another spell on the treatment table, while Tomiyasu is another than has been on and off since last January, and after reently making another comeback as a sub against Zurich, he only lasted 15 minutes before being replaced himself, causing concerns that he may not be able to join the Japan squad at the World Cup.

But the Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu has been told that Tomiyasu is expected to recover in time to join up with his national side. He told HITC: “I’ve been told that he can return to work before the start of the World Cup, that he will recover without giving up and face it in good condition.”

It is good that he can help his country’s cause in Qatar, but all Arsenal fans know that the defender is very fragile and is likely to relapse at any time. All we can do is hope that he is not overplayed at the World Cup and will be ready to continue our assault on the League title when it resumes in late December…

