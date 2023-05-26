Injured Arsenal Women Kim Little, Leah Williamson & Lia Walti sport Gunners new 2023-24 kit by Michelle

Arsenal have officially unveiled their new 2023-24 kit. The new kit is available to purchase now at Arsenal Direct, Arsenal stores and selected adidas retail stores.

In the tweet below you can see Arsenal Women’s captain Kim Little, vice-captain Leah Williamson and midfield guru Lia Walti sporting the new kit.

We're all Arsenal ❤️​ Together, in the famous red and white — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 26, 2023

All three Arsenal stars are currently out of action due to suffering season-ending injuries. Little is recovering from a hamstring injury, which you can see is strategically covered with an Arsenal scarf in the photo, whilst Williamson recently suffered an ACL injury to her left knee which is blocked from the photo by Walti, and Walti is recovering from a recent ankle injury, which you can’t see in the photo.

Our Gunners 2022-23 season has been a story of injuries, where we have seen key players almost drop like flies, with no less than four first-team players sustaining serious season-ending ACL injuries, as well as losing captain Kim Little for the season.

Hopefully we will see a raft of players return from injury as we enter the new 2023-24 season, in our new kits! Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema are both working hard on their recovery from ACL injuries sustained in November and December 2022. Lia Walti’s injury is expected to be more short-term, so we can expect to see her back in the midfield alongside our returning captain. Unfortunately, Leah Williamson & Laura Wienroither’s more-recent ACL injuries may not see them return to the pitch in the first half of next season.

Arsenal Women are back in action in the WSL Final Day on Saturday 27th May, when they welcome Aston Villa to Meadow Park. kick-off 14:30 UK.

COME ON YOU GOONER WOMEN!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….