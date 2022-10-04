Injured Leah Williamson out of England squad. Lotte Wubben-Moy in by Michelle

Arsenal have announced this afternoon that star defender and Captain of England´s Lionesses´ has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury received today in training.

Leah will now return to Arsenal for further assessment. At this point it is unclear as to the injury she has sustained and whether it is likely to keep her on the side-lines, alongside fellow Arsenal defender and Captain of Brazil Rafaelle Souza, who sustained a serious foot injury in Arsenal Women´s UWCL clash with Ajax. Rafaelle is also missing international play for Brazil this week due to her injury. We will give you updates on the prognosis for Leah´s injury as news comes in.

In the meantime, Arsenal Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to the England Lionesses squad to cover for injured Lucy Parker and will link up with her England teammates today. There is a question mark over whether Leah Williamson will be fit to play in Friday’s friendly against USA.

Wubben-Moy has been a regular in the Lionesses squad over the last 18 months but wasn´t initially in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad due to a lack of playing time at club level with Arsenal. We expect Lotte will be given a lot more playing time with Arsenal in coming weeks as Rafaelle is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines, with a fractured metatarsal. Meanwhile, Leah Williamson is a doubt for Friday’s friendly at a sold out Wembley.

Sending healing hugs to both Leah & Rafaelle and wishing them a speedy recovery. And we´re looking forward to seeing Lotte Wubben-Moy in action a lot more in the coming weeks. She certainly gave a sterling performance against Ajax last week, when she was subbed on for injured Rafaelle. Best of luck Lotte!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´ss Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….