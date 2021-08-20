Injuries and Covid decimate Arsenal team ahead of Chelsea clash

Poor old Mikel Arteta must feel like one of the unluckiest managers in the world right now. Every time he buys a player they immediately get injured and miss half the season, then on the opening day of his career-defining season, he loses four players to Covid, including his two top strikers.
Yes we were all annoyed that we were not told about the outbreak on the day of the game, but we can understand that the Premier League did not want to mar the very first day with full crowds back in the stadium with news that Covid is still around to disrupt our season.
But it’s not just Covid of course. We lost both Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey in pre-season, ironically against Sunday’s opponents Chelsea. Neither of them are expected to rejoin the squad for at least another two weeks. Partey in particular was a blow as he had already missed half of his debut season with injury and we were hoping for big things from him in this campaign.
To make matters worse, Arteta’s expensive defensive signing from last summer, Gabriel Magalhaes, also sustained a knee injury with the Brazilian Olympic squad and will also be out for at least the next two weeks. Gabriel also missed half of last season with injury and left Arteta cursing his luck yet again.
Of our four Covid patients, Lacazette and Runarsson are definitely out of the squad for the Chelsea match, and Aubameyang and Willian “will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game.”
We also found out today that our latest signing Martin Odegaard will not complete all the necessary paperwork by Sunday, so all-in-all, it is looking pretty bleak for the unlucky Mr Arteta and all we can hope for is that his makeshift side put up a good fight against Chelsea’s star-studded squad….
I pray that Mari won’t play but rather Holding
From the few games, he’s a disaster waiting to happen. Holding is the better of the two
Why Arteta bought him and Cedric is a mystery bar the influence of Kia Joorabchan
Cedric hasn’t really dome much wrong to be fair. Better than Bellerin and definitely a better attacking fullback than Chambers.
I pray for a 3 at the back. Seems like the only way to avoid an embarrassing scoreline.
Chelsea always have a bully as their main CF since Abramovich came, from Drogba to Costa and Lukaku
They change their manager and players every two years. This practice makes them train and play with various systems, therefore they need a strong CF who’s tasked to keep the ball in the front line
The last CF at Arsenal who fits the criteria is Giroud
I think Wenger and Gazidis were disappointed with Giroud’s limitations, hence they recruited Lacazette and Aubameyang. Unfortunately they didn’t factor in Giroud’s aerial presence and his ability to handle the opposition’s CBs
Injuries are part of the Arsenal DNA….soft mentally and physically!
Of all the top teams Chelsea is the one I fear less against us. Chelsea will score against us but without Aubameyang and Lacazette and mostly judging from the Brentford game I don’t see where our goals will come from.
Hh I don’t fear them either . Won’t put my money on them winning this game
But we beat Chelsea 2-0 with under 19s😄😄 remember!
Auba trained with the squad today and I expect him to play.
Let’s auba will be ready
Hope
Auba on the bench is better than not having him at all
Hope to see Auba in that game.
It will be a game everyone will expect Arsenal to lose but will end in surprise and Arteta will foolishly believe all is well. Arteta’s selection has not helped us with each passing match. Hope he gets it right with Chelsea.
Leno
Chambers White Mari Tierney
Xhaka Lokonga
Pepe ESR Saka
Martinelli.
Subs
Hein Cedric AMN Tavarez Holding
Elneny Nelson Aubameyang Balogun
There is a very good chance that you’ve predicted the right line up(barring injuries)
I won’t blame Arteta if we lose this one. We have really had a rough deal with injuries. Clelsea are a team of roughhouse bullies – indeed its them that crocked both Nketiah and Partey by TAKING their ankles in a FRIENDLY. But no doubt the ref will be tolerant of them yet again.
If fit to play, now would be a good time for Auba to start to repay his club and actually score a goal – along with many others, I have all but run out of patience with him. Pity about Odergaard – fully match fit (unusual for an Arsenal signing) but needs a visa to play!
But injuries are part of every football club that’s why every club registers about more than 25 players
Arsenal case is different, how do you see the big club perform without their 4 main players?, see how Liverpool struggled last season without van djik
Chelsea will win the game by 1goal