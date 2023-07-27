Injuries are beginning to disrupt Arsenal’s pre-season plans

Arsenal is currently in full swing with their preparation for the upcoming season, and their recent impressive 5-3 victory against Barcelona indicates they are on the right track.
However, injuries and fitness concerns are starting to become a worry for Mikel Arteta, leading to a potential injury crisis. The Daily Mail has reported that Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Folarin Balogun have all suffered injury scares, which is why they were left out of the game against Barcelona.
Arteta explained that Declan Rice sustained a strong kick during training, which made the club decide not to risk him in the match. He wasn’t comfortable enough to train on the previous day or the day of the game.
Regarding Zinchenko, Arteta mentioned that the player has a minor muscular issue, and while he expects him to be back soon, it was unfortunate that he couldn’t be part of the entire tour.
As for Folarin Balogun, Arteta confirmed that the young striker does have a future at the club, but he needs to be fit and available to play minutes.
These injury concerns pose challenges for Arteta and Arsenal as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Injuries are a part of the game and some of the fitness problems these players have faced are not major issues.
This means we can trust them to get back fit and participate in other games before the pre-season ends.
Zinchenko seems to be injury prone and a sure bet to miss games. Injured twice last year, missed end of season and still crocked.
Better keep Tierney who finally was healthy last year. So far Tierney has been one of the best in preseason, hopefully continue his form and start the season at LB.
Some of the injuries barring Zinchenko has happened after the loss to Man United.
It has been reported the intensity in training has increased significantly since the two nil loss, lot of drills are more instructive heavy and tactical, emphasis are place on ensuring there always a free man and Rice has become one of the first victim.
A next sets of drills under sheer ferocity is bypassing the high press, how to go long, so a lot is happening behind the scenes.
But you can see the reaction against Barcelona, In goal.com, the Barcelona gaffer Xavi complains “Arsenal intensity is not normal for a friendly ” after the defeat.