Injuries are beginning to disrupt Arsenal’s pre-season plans

Arsenal is currently in full swing with their preparation for the upcoming season, and their recent impressive 5-3 victory against Barcelona indicates they are on the right track.

However, injuries and fitness concerns are starting to become a worry for Mikel Arteta, leading to a potential injury crisis. The Daily Mail has reported that Declan Rice, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Folarin Balogun have all suffered injury scares, which is why they were left out of the game against Barcelona.

Arteta explained that Declan Rice sustained a strong kick during training, which made the club decide not to risk him in the match. He wasn’t comfortable enough to train on the previous day or the day of the game.

Regarding Zinchenko, Arteta mentioned that the player has a minor muscular issue, and while he expects him to be back soon, it was unfortunate that he couldn’t be part of the entire tour.

As for Folarin Balogun, Arteta confirmed that the young striker does have a future at the club, but he needs to be fit and available to play minutes.

These injury concerns pose challenges for Arteta and Arsenal as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries are a part of the game and some of the fitness problems these players have faced are not major issues.

This means we can trust them to get back fit and participate in other games before the pre-season ends.

