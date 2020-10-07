Injuries are taking their toll on the Arsenal Womens team

Injuries could be costly to Arsenal’s campaign.

After a strong start in the new season for the Arsenal Women, there have been some clear struggles they have faced in their past two games.

Falling at the final hurdle in the Semi-final of the FA Cup, losing out 2-1 to a Manchester City side that just wanted it more and then just about grinding out a win in their third Women’s Super League fixture of the season, coming out 3-1 winners to Bristol City, it could be said that the energy is wearing thin for our women and this won’t be helped by the fact that we currently have five players out injured.

This could not come at a worse time for our ladies as they look to maintain their winning streak in the WSL and will also begin their hunt for the WSL Continental cup when they take on Chelsea tomorrow.

Our five injured players are big players at the club and their absence is clearly visible to us fans. Goalkeeper Lydia Williams, Defender Stephanie Catley, Midfielders Jill Roord and Kim Little and Forward Lisa Evans are the players that sit out currently and with our games now coming thick and fast, there are not many options left for us, and the bench only seems to be filled with defensive minded players which is not what we need. Of course, we don’t want our players to rush back and then be out for the long-term but the players we have at our disposal will need to step up sooner rather than later of we can kiss this season goodbye.

I for one hope that these injuries do not impact us long-term as we need this season to be a successful one for our women and they will need to raise their level, especially in the big games, if they are to get anything out of this season. Gooners?

Shenel Osman