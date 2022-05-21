Injuries derailed Arsenal’s Top Four fight, not the January window

Why injuries DO make the difference by John Velez
For those who will either: skim through this, take it out of context, or not even read it, before going into attack mode in the comments for it being a supposedly pro Arteta article, I have added this prefix just for you guys – WE HAD A BAD JANUARY TRANSFER, AND IT WAS THE FAULT OF ARTETA AND THE BOARD. I hope that is clear and concise enough!
Barring a miracle in the final round of league fixtures, Arsenal will miss out on the Champions League this season. Although I do not miss the CL, it would have been very useful at this point in our rebuild, in regards to signing our first choice targets, along with the extra finances.
So what happened? We were performing well, winning lots of games, Arsenal and Arteta were the talk of the town, then a sudden drop off in performances, but more importantly, results. Well it couldn’t have been our poor January transfer window because the window was closed at that point, and we had been doing very well.
The main issue affecting our top four hopes was key injuries at a key point in the season. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but almost any team would suffer with medium/long-term injuries to key players, especially at the back end of a season when you cannot sign replacements. City and PSG are probably the only exemption to the rule, given the abundance of talent they have two or three times over in some positions.
For the rest of us, key injuries will derail most teams. Pickford has been in unbelievable form of late, and Richarlison has been vital upfront for Everton. Take either one of those out, or even both for the last couple of months, and I expect they could have already been relegated.
In relation to Arsenal, would Spurs currently be in 4th if Kane had missed the last few months? Would Spurs even be in the top 6 if both Kane and Son were injured for a while? Spurs had a far better January transfer window than us, no key injuries, and yet are only a couple of points ahead of us.
Of course it’s subjective, no one can predict results based on who is or isn’t available, but if we hadn’t had so many key injuries, I highly suspect we would have covered that 2 point gap to Spurs, and much more to boot, irrespective of what happened in January.
To highlight the importance of key players, just think of Norwich vs Spurs this weekend. We need Spurs to lose, which is highly unlikely. Now if Son and Kane were missing for that fixture, suddenly we all feel a lot more confident. Probably still wouldn’t happen given how terrible Norwich are, but no doubt Spurs’ chances of victory would be severely lessened. Conte suddenly would have a huge problem on his hands.
For certain positions, we could have covered injuries without a big loss in quality. E.g. ESR would come in for Martinelli/Odegaard, Elneny for Xhaka, Leno for Ramsdale, an inform Pepe for Saka, and so on. But for certain positions, we couldn’t afford major injuries, and that’s what happened. Losing a key player is very difficult to cover for.
The drop off in quality between Tierney and Tavares is astronomical! Partey is our only genuine world class player, who would also walk into ANY top team, and Elneny and Lokonga are lightyears away from his level. Losing Tomiyasu for something like 3 or 4 months was a massive blow as well, with Cedric being our only backup. To lose both your full-backs and your main central midfielder all at the same time, has had a massive effect on the way we play as well!
This is also nothing new at Arsenal. Just think of how many campaigns under Wenger were derailed because of key injuries. Even the same happened to Emery. He finished 5th only 2pts off 3rd place, with a crippling injury list. He had 3 season ending injuries at around the halfway point that season, along with lots of other shorter injuries to deal with. Like with Arteta, we definitely would have qualified for the Champions League under Emery if it wasn’t for so many injuries.
Of course, it’s not to say we didn’t have a bad January, because we did! We let too many leave, and signed no one! That is on Arteta and the board. If we had kept AMN and signed at least a quality DM/CM or striker, we could have coped with the injuries better, although, like with the injuries, it would still be subjective as to whether or not any new signings would have meant better results.
January has definitely played a role this season, and should be part of the conversation of where did it go wrong for us? I am merely pointing out that whilst everyone under the sun keeps mentioning our transfer activity, barely anyone is talking about the negative effect of losing so many key players at such a key point of the season. As I have already pointed out, even with these injuries, we’re only 2pts off Spurs with one game to play. That says to me, we would have finished 4th, possibly even 3rd, regardless of January, if it wasn’t for so many injuries.
Agreed?
Jonbo
Lack of rotation results in injuries
Not having a sufficiently fit squad results in injuries
Not having a big enough squad means too little cover for potential injuries.
There’s a reason so many fans here called it the second the January window closed, because it was a completely foreseeable and viable situation for us to end up in. To say “regardless of January” makes absolutely no sense.
Succinct and exactly my thoughts on this suggestion.
Letting better players leave this club without replacement or worse replacements like, Auba, Gouendouzi, Saliba, Bellerin and AMN on loan or given away. And it goes back to last season also.
I think your points of course are correct – key injuries of course had a huge impact, however that doesn’t mean that the impact of those injuries could have been lessened by signings in the January window.
The most obvious one is probably Bruno G, who we surely could have signed – that’s a player who could have mitigated the loss of partey somewhat, and longer term become a starter in a very good side next to partey.
The other obvious one is the striker situation – we needed a forward with goals in them. Even if injuries were more impacting in other areas of the team, strengthening up front could have counteracted those weaknesses to a great extent.
It was exactly the same when wenger was in charge, as you say, and he was also criticised for not strengthening adequately in January – it may well have cost him at least one more PL title, but who can really say.
The other thing to say in favour of the article is that it usually is much more difficult to get good players in January. Aside from Bruno G, I’m not sure who we could have got in truth, just have to believe that if we’d done enough homework, we could have got someone, we just seemed to be locked onto Vlahovic, who’s made it clear he wouldn’t join us
How I love this article and its full context! I am coming to admire the welcome and deep thinking articles by Jonbo more and more. Some who are anti MA, will say I think this only because I endorse EVERY word in this excellent piece . Well, I cannot combat that sort of shallow “thinking,so will not even try.
I remain afirm MA supporter – even though I agree with almost everyone, whatever their conclusion on whether he should remain our manager, which I DO, of course,that he has made many judgement mistakes during his timew here.
Nor do I thibnk him as yet anywhere near the quality of Guardiola Klopp, Tuchel or even Conte. But I factor in our owner and the reality that he will never attract such as I LIST HERE.
WENEED, ABOVE ALL, TO BE REALISTS . I AM ONE . Are you who are reading this though?
to paraphrase oscar wilde i hate vulgar realism in football … it is tantamount to the wilful acceptance of a failed process that never ends well … macnamara was a self professed realist in charge of US strategy in Viet Nam … you might not remember but it didnt end well either … being blind to the obvious limitations of arteta as a manager on the grounds of the owners pulling power is nonesense … i would love to see him depart for sure as we are just a financial asset for the man but he did allow edu to spend 75 m on pepe thats klopp`s salary for 5 or 6 years!!!! klopp was not out of reach nor was conte … ancellotti went to everton for gods sake … is MA capable of taking us back to the CL next season? no more than Allardyce … its soley on those grounds he needs to go … we need magic not realism … as a theater man you should know that
Oh my lord Mr Jon fox. Is this the new you with agreeing with comments on here 😃.
I have stuck my neck out on on more then one occasion and supported the team and our manager.
A manager learning his trade maybe at the expense of us finishing 4th but 90 minutes left of the season so let’s see.
Made some nieve and maybe incompetent decisions during the season in my opinion but what did we really expect after he inherited a bag full of rubbish contrary to what some will say about how much money we have spent on new players come in. It was the old one who we needed to shift that didn’t wear the badge with pride so good riddance to bad rubbish.
As for the Jan transfer window being bad for us Rubbish. No one can legislate for key areas (back 4) being torn apart by long term injuries and suspensions. If they did then they need to be our manager and tell and tell mE the next 6 numbers for the lottery tonight please.
So many on here were predicting 8th again and lower after the first 3 games so MA has done pretty well to keep us in the fight with 1 to go.
I am gutted, hurt and totally frustrated that we let it slip as it was it was in our own hands and now we have to wait on other results but overall a so called bad Jan hasn’t put us in this position.
Fair play to GAi who predicted the spuds might nick off us ages ago but believe you did say 8th as well at some point
Sue thank you for your kind words the other day on the chin up. I am back up and firing and optimistic about the last 90 minutes tomorrow.
I could go on all day about if’s but’ s and why’s but we are where we are and I suggest we get behind the team and manager for the last for the last 90 minutes and wish Norwich play a game of there lives for the season and spank the spuds.
Alan A surprising and puzzling first sentence.
You appear surprised that I agree with Jonbos piece, but I have been consistently saying almost exactly what he said and have been saying it for a long time too.
Hence my astonishment at your mysterious first line!
CARE TO EXPLAIN AND BE PRECISE TOO, AS TO EXACTLY WHY YOU BELIEVE I HAVE EVER THOUGHT DIFFERENTLY, because I have not!
FYI, Alan, I very oftenagree with and praise articles in JA,as I TYPICALLY did with this article, provided they have real thought behind them and are NOT hastily rehashed, brief , “two minutes in the making” copies of many pieces already penned.
So clearly, you choose only to read those posts of mine which call out poorly written and unthought through articles.
Be a professional, not an amateur sir and do your research in far more detail, as false claims do not get my respect.
for me it’s not injuries, take for instance the match against crystal palace when we had all our key players available including partey but we still loss and after the key players got injured we still performed well without them,we were winning matches so u can’t tell me it’s injuries.. the players are just not ready to fight for arsenal, they allowed nerves and pressure get to them..
You seem to forget that Wenger and Emery were having deep runs in the domestic cups as well as deep runs in Europe. So their injury situations should not be compared with Arteta cos he only had ONE MATCH WEEKLY and completely refused to rotate his players thereby playing youngsters like Saka to the ground which has also made Saka look average and has caused us many injuries. No managers have suffered injuries as much as Wenger and Ferguson, season after season. Yet no one made any excuses for either to fail. Standards are always being dropped and posts being shifted for Arteta
Correct and Arteta had basically only one competition to concentrate on, unlike the other managers. I can see the excuses for next season now.
Well reasoned article. I agree to a large extent with it.
what is a ‘ bad january transfer window’?
I wouldn’t say Arsenal had a bad transfer window. The outcome of the window was purposeful and planned. So it cannot be bad.
A bad one on the other hand is where the club attempts to, but makes a mess of it. The january trnasfer window was not a mess for arsenal. Arsenal chased just one player, Vlahovic. The outgoings were planned.
It was a quiet Transfer window not a bad one.
I agree injuries derailed our season and not due to tactical ineptitude as some would say of Arteta.
The squad was thin and the magnitude of injuries could not have been fathomed given we play a game per week. yes, i’m sure the occurrence of injuries were considered but not to the extent it happened.
Onward we march!
I beg to differ
We don’t always dominate the ball possession. So we need someone who can win the aerial duels in the front line, when we aren’t playing well
Had Vlahovic or another towering CF agreed to join us, we could’ve used him as a target man when we’re playing badly. Having extra defenders like Chambers, Maitland-Niles and Mari won’t reduce the pressure on our defense, because we tend to lose duels in the midfield and front line areas
Injuries are just a lame excuse. We have had Injuries EVERY team has Injuries, thats what you have a squad for. People say thats why we let goals in because most were defensive injuries, well we didn’t score either and our forward line was untouched for most of the season. Injuries mean someone else has a chance to get a managers pick, we all know how ESR, Martinelli, Nketiah and others have sat on the bench because Arteta fancied someone else but as soon as Injuries forced Arteta to replace those injured, they proved better players. Tactics, mam management and calmness are far more important than blaming just injuries. On the face of it, you think you have your best team out but i have run teams at an amateur level and i have been shocked and pleasantly surprised how Injuries have opened my mind to what i was missing. We have failed because of the way we have set thing up, that includes the squad and letting players go out on loan that were better than was left behind.
Oh and not a thing so far on JA about Saliba getting French young player of the year. Well done William Saliba, sorry you weren’t deemed good enough for us and was replaced by White. BIG MISTAKE!
It’s going to be a very hard summer transfer window to attract the right players would take 3 top quality players rather than 5/6 average players getting top quality is going to be very difficult with no champions league football but just going out and bringing in squad players is not going to take the team any further forward going to be a massive transfer window for Arteta he has to get it right if he fails could be the end of him!
The fantasy ‘Process’, manufactured to get Arsenal supporters to accept mediocrity. Arteta ‘snatched defeat from the jaws of victory’. That’s the process. In any other industry in the world the proverbial ‘You’re Fired’ would have been uttered. At Arsenal a new contract was given to Arteta instead. 1 + 1 = 3 at Arsenal nowadays. One game a week and we bottled it in the end.
Sean
Hope all is well
We all need to look at how the club is run rather tehn lambasting the manager
We appointed on the cheap and have not run or funded our club with the appropriate means to be able to challenge for anything for a decade of more.
If some thing is going rotten u normally cut out or replace but the owners were content to watch and leave alone.
No manager who ever they would have been UE who was never a good fit for us even though I do rate him as he has proven and now MA have a major rebuilding to get on with.
We suffer in hope that at some point we can finally get it together but 10 years of catch up is a long time
a
Injuries were a big factor and so was the lack of depth in key positions.
The tougher question is what are going to do about it? A decade ago, it was arguably Diaby who stopped Wenger for splashing big money on a midfield enforcer. It feels like we now have two Diabys in Partey and Tierney – grade A players who can’t stay healthy.
The last 8 games Arsenal won 4 and lost 5 with basically the same squad so how injuries comes into that.
The squad that beat Man utd and Chelsea is the same one that lost to Brighton and Southampton.
Pure propaganda.
9 games.