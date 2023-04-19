“Injuries have made us stronger for the future” Eidevall is positive amid Arsenal Women injury crisis by Michelle

Even if the Arsenal women go on to win the WSL, or the Champions League, in addition to the Continental Cup, I’m sure historians will spare a paragraph to analyse the injury crisis Jonas Eidevall has had to deal with in 2022–23. This season, almost every major Arsenal Women player has missed games due to injuries. Fortunately, despite these injuries, Arsenal have produced results, and all credit goes to Jonas Eidevall, who has always found a way to get the most out of the players he has at his disposal.

Ahead of the Manchester United game, Eidevall spoke about how injuries have given all his girls the opportunity to prove why they are at Arsenal and given almost every member of his team the chance to fight for a starting role.

“We need to show adaptability; it is an opportunity for players to step up and show their qualities. It is testament to the work we do to make sure players are ready for when opportunities present themselves,” Eidevall said in an interview with Arseblog.

“Not only between games but during games, this group of players have responded very, very well in tough situations and tough moments.

“We stick together, we keep to the plan, we believe in the way we play, and that’s going to be important, maybe even more important, at the end of this season.”

Other than giving his girls the opportunity to step up, the Arsenal boss believes that through the injury crisis, his girls are gaining some valuable experience, dealing with the pressure injuries bring to a team. He added, “The only way to be better at that is to go through it and test yourself. That’s not nice, and there are different ways of doing it, but we have been adapting very well. Those experiences will definitely help us for the future.”

Hopefully, other than the experience, these injuries should help Eidevall convince the Arsenal decision-makers to back him in the transfer window, a window in which he ought to profile versatile players who can come in and be options for tweaking the system in case of injuries next season.

Arsenal play Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village at 19:15 UK, tonight Wednesday 19th April. The game is being broadcast live on the BBC.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….