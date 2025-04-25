Injuries have ruined Arsenal’s loanee’s chance of a permanent transfer

Albert Sambi Lokonga has enjoyed a generally positive loan spell at Sevilla, consistently featuring in the team whenever he has been fit to play. This aligns with what Arsenal had hoped for when they arranged the temporary move to the Spanish side: the opportunity for the midfielder to gain regular minutes and showcase his abilities in a competitive environment.

Lokonga has struggled to establish himself as a key figure at the Emirates Stadium, prompting the Gunners to send him out on loan in the hope that consistent game time would either reignite his form or facilitate a permanent move away from North London.

While his performances on the pitch have been encouraging, his progress has been significantly hindered by recurring injuries. These setbacks have restricted him to fewer than 22 competitive appearances this season, undermining what could have otherwise been a breakout campaign.

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Sport Witness, Sevilla have already reached a decision regarding Lokonga’s future. The report states that the La Liga club does not believe the midfielder’s fitness levels will improve sufficiently, and as such, they are unwilling to take the risk of adding him to their squad on a permanent basis. The assessment appears to be that Lokonga cannot be relied upon to remain fit for the duration of a full season, a concern that ultimately outweighs the promise he has shown when available.

It is undoubtedly unfortunate that injuries have jeopardised Lokonga’s opportunity to secure a long-term stay at Sevilla. However, his quality has not gone unnoticed, and his performances in Spain may yet attract interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window. Despite this setback, there remains optimism that he could still find a new home, which would offer Arsenal the chance to part ways on a permanent basis while giving the player a fresh start elsewhere.