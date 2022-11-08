Injuries plague Arsenal Women as they top WSL & Champions League group By Michelle

Arsenal Women are currently top of the Women’s Super League AND top of their UEFA Women’s Champions League group. They really are having a season of all seasons, while breaking the WSL record with 14 consecutive wins across last season and this.

Arsenal defeated Leicester 4-0 away on Sunday taking them back to the top of the Women’s Super League. Our Gunners are level on points with Chelsea but with a better goal difference and a game in hand over the Blues (due to Arsenal’s first game of the season being delayed due to the passing of Her Majesty).

Chelsea defeated the League leaders Manchester United away 3-1 on Sunday, shifting them up to 2nd in the WSL and demoting Manchester United to 3rd.

As our Gunners move into the international break the team is in great shape, except for the injury list that is, that list just keeps rising, unfortunately.

There are currently 6 Arsenal players in recovery including Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, Captain Kim Little, Lina Hurtig, Jordan Nobbs and Teyah Goldie who are all injured.

So, by our reckoning, out of the 21 senior players at the club, 7 are currently not available, leaving us with fourteen fit players.

Vivianne Miedema is currently on leave abroad enjoying a much-needed rest. We understand that Miedema will be back at Arsenal after the international break but await updates on the following players:

Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza are still recovering from significant foot injuries.

Kim Little is recovering from a knee injury picked up when the Gunners beat West Ham

Lina Hurtig only played a few minutes against Leicester at the weekend before being replaced by Arsenal debutante Michelle Agyemang

Jordan Nobbs has pulled out of the Women’s England squad friendlies against Japan and Norway, due to injury.

Teyah Goldie is back in training after a significant injury but is not yet match fit.

This must be more than a little worrying for boss Jonas Eidevall, considering the upcoming games in November when Arsenal will face Manchester United at Emirates Stadium (19th November) and Juventus in Italy in their next Champions League group match (24th November).

Then, through December, Arsenal face Everton and Juventus at home, followed by Aston Villa away, Lyon at home and Zurich away to close the year.

Here’s hoping that none of the players will come back from the international break injured, especially considering a good few of our Gunners are playing friendlies during the break and really don’t need to be overused, given their daunting fixture list taking them to the year end.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….