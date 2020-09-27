Injuries swing in Arsenal’s favour as Liverpool trio doubtful

Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield on Monday to take on Premier League champions Liverpool, and will do so with two players returning from injury.

The Gunners will take a huge boost from the return of Kieran Tierney, who has missed our last two matches against West Ham and Leicester, with him initially included on the teamsheet to take on the Hammers before picking up a knock..

Emile Smith Rowe is also available for selection according to Arsenal’s official website, although we would all be shocked to see him make the starting XI tomorrow night.

Liverpool on the other hand have had bad news on the injury front, and what’s bad for them is good for us…

The Mirror claims that the Reds are expected to be without Allison in goal, as well as losing midfield signing Thiago Alcantara to injury this week, while captain Jordan Henderson is also expected to miss out, following the manager’s comments to reporters (via the Liverpool Echo.

All three of these players are important to Jurgen Klopp’s side, with their new signing having hit the ground running against Chelsea last weekend.

Adrian will likely fill in for the missing shotstopper, while Liverpool will be forced to ring the changes much like they did last week, with Fabinho having filled in at centre-back against the Blues.

Arsenal have already beaten Liverpool this term in the Community Shield, with Mikel Arteta also winning his only Premier League fixture against the Merseyside club also, and the champions will no doubt have extra reasons to be weary of the threat that we pose on Monday.

Could these injuries give us the edge in the crunch tie?

Patrick