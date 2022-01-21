Injury expert discusses Aubameyang’s reported heart problems

Injury expert, Ben Dinnery, says Arsenal will want to be very careful in dealing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he reportedly had a heart problem while at the AFCON with Gabon.

The former Gunners captain could not take part in the competition after he reportedly had a heart lesion.

This came after he contracted covid, and it raised alarms, considering that Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero have had heart problems recently.

The attacker has returned to the UK, where he will undergo several tests to determine the exact problem he has.

Dinnery tells Football Insider: “Heart problems are certainly topical after the Eriksen incident at the Euros.

“It’s certainly at the forefront of people’s minds and you need to err on the side of caution as any damage to the heart muscle can affect its function.

“Covid primarily attacks the lungs but if the heart is suffering some kind of defect, you can’t take any risks whatsoever.

“It sounds dramatic but it may just be minor, a little bit of discomfort or shortness of breath.“

“They’ll have wanted him to go through those tests just to see if there are any underlying problems that could cause further issues down the line.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Aubameyang has not been in the team for a long time now, he remains on our payroll, and we need to take good care of him.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is still one of the most experienced players in our squad and we need his presence in that dressing room.

There is no confirmed date for his return to action now. Hopefully, that would happen soon.

