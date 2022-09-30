Injury expert explains how Ghana did Arsenal a favour

The injury expert Ben Dinnery insists Arsenal should be thankful to Ghana after they pulled Thomas Partey out of their lineup for a game because of a minor injury.

The midfielder has missed the last few matches for the Gunners, but he returned to fitness during the international break and joined up with his Ghanaian national teammates.

They faced Brazil and Nicaragua during the break, but he didn’t play any of the matches after their national team coach took him out, so he doesn’t aggravate a small knee issue.

Dinnery believes that decision means he could start the North London Derby this weekend.

He tells Football Insider:

“You want to commend Ghana for pulling him out of the firing line just moments before kick-off. If not, that might have exacerbated the issue further.

“I think now he has a very good chance of making that North London derby.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of our key players, just as he is important to the Ghanaian national team.

However, the matches during this break are not competitive games, and Ghana did the right thing not to force him to play either of them.

Hopefully, he would be fit to face Tottenham from the beginning.