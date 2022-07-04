Injury expert explains why Vieira is wearing protective boot

Arsenal’s new signing, Fabio Vieira, was recently pictured in a protective boot, and that got some of the club’s fans worried.

The Portuguese midfielder is an exciting buy, and Gooners will want to see him playing for their team from the beginning of the season.

But the image seemed to suggest he was carrying an injury, and that is not something the club’s fans will love to hear.

Injury expert, Ben Dinnery, has allayed those fears, and he claims he could be in the protective shoe for precautionary reasons and not because he has a serious injury.

He tells Football Insider about the £30m signing:

“In this case, it looks like it’s a minor issue that has been checked out. The last thing you want to do is turn something that is minor into something more serious.

“There were reports of an injury to his left foot about a month ago. Whether this issue is linked to that, we don’t know. But by his own admission, he’ll be fine for that pre-season programme.

“That CAM boot just restricts movement and protects that ankle joint from possibly exacerbating any issues. It’s purely a precautionary issue, nothing more than that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has a world-class medical team, and the midfielder underwent his medical with them.

If there was a serious injury problem in any part of his leg, we trust that they would have discovered it and called off the transfer.

But that never happened, and it certainly means he is fit enough to join us and should be ready to start the campaign with his new teammates.