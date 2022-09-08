Injury expert reveals how long Elneny could stay on the sidelines

Mohamed Elneny became the latest Arsenal man to suffer an injury in this campaign, and the Egyptian could be on the sidelines for a long time.

The Gunners handed the midfielder a new one-year deal last season after he impressed before the campaign finished.

He stepped in as cover for the injured Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s win over Fulham.

After the game, they discovered he had a serious hamstring injury.

He is now expected to be out for a while, and the injury expert, Ben Dinnery, claims he may have played his last match for this year.

He tells Football Insider:

“I will be very, very surprised if we see Elneny before that winter break.

“Typically, with a high-end hamstring injury, it’s at least two months, probably closer to three, and you can’t rule out it extending beyond that. We have had instances where that has happened.

“The winter break comes around November, so it makes sense to hold him back until those December fixtures just to give him the best chance. You have to be careful given the really high recurrence rates with this type of injury.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny is one of our most important players, and the midfielder’s injury is one of the reasons we wanted to sign a new player before the last transfer window closed.

Hopefully, we can cope with his absence, and Partey should be back in action soon.

