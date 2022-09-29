Injury expert reveals the only reason Tierney will play against Tottenham

Kieran Tierney is injury-prone, and he offered Arsenal a fresh scare when he clashed heads with a Republic of Ireland player during a match with his Scotland national team this week.

The defender wanted to continue the game, but concussion protocol forced him off and he subsequently returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

He is in London as the team prepares for this weekend’s North London Derby against Tottenham.

It remains unclear if he would be fielded in the game, but Arsenal will ensure he only plays if he is free of any issues because of the clash of heads, reckons the injury expert, Ben Dinnery.

He reveals there are protocols to follow to determine if the former Celtic man is fit for the game, and he must pass them before he is enlisted for the fixture.

He tells Football Insider:

“The enhanced care protocol could mean a timely return to play for that North London derby.

“It was a precautionary withdrawal but subsequent evaluation indicates that there is probably a concussion or concerns of a concussion there.

Adding: “But as long as he comes through each stage of that protocol symptom-free then he will be fine for that North London derby.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our key players, but he has fragile physical health. Because of this, we must be careful about how we use him.

The defender will deliver when he plays, but we must be sure he is fine before fielding him.

Luckily, we have Oleksandr Zinchenko who can play when he is not available. There is no need to rush him.

