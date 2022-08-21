Injury expert reveals why it makes little sense for Arsenal’s new signing to bulk up

Ben Dinnery believes it doesn’t make sense for Fabio Vieira to add weight at Arsenal.

The midfielder has just joined the Gunners from FC Porto, where he was impressive in the last campaign.

The Premier League is a very physical competition and attackers often have to bulk up to challenge defenders in it successfully.

The 21-year-old Vieira seems underweight and as he spends time on the sidelines recovering from an injury, that is an opportunity for him to bulk up.

Arsenal could be tempted to allow him to do that, but the Premier League injury expert, Dinnery believes his current weight allows him to play his type of football comfortably.

If he becomes bigger, that could be a problem, and Arsenal already has more than enough bigger players.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arteta likes to play fast, flowing football. They already have the enforcers as the mainstays of the defensive lines. They are also now recruiting exciting, explosive players around them.

“Vieira is going to be the sort of player that sits in between the two. You want him to play like the player you identified in recruitment, so it doesn’t make sense to bulk up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira did well in Portugal with his present weight, and that means it is just perfect for his body.

Bulking up will make him more physical, but he is not a player that needs to be physically bigger to deliver fine performances.

