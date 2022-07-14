Injury expert says Arsenal must be smart about reintegrating Tierney

Premier League injury expert, Ben Dinnery, says Arsenal has to be reasonable with the workload Kieran Tierney is given after he returned from a long-term injury.

The Scotsman has been out of action for around three months after he had surgery done to fix a major problem in his knee.

The injury-prone left-back is fit to play again, but he was on the pitch for only 30 minutes in Arsenal’s friendly against Nurnberg.

Some fans were concerned that he didn’t stay on the pitch for long and some will probably think he has aggravated the problem.

However, Dinnery says the Gunners must be careful with managing his return.

He tells Football Insider: “This is absolutely not the time to be taking any unnecessary risks. We need to understand the capabilities of the player in terms of what he can do physically and weigh that up with the demands of his position and the team.

“These decisions are never taken in isolation. There will have been a collective approach before they reached the final decision to do things this way.

“That 30-minute reintegration with the team is always a good starting point. That can gradually be upped as we approach game week one.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our most important players and we need him to be fit for much of this campaign if we are to make progress.

He needs to be placed on a special training plan until he returns to full fitness.

Hopefully, he will be fit enough to play more often in this campaign than he did in the last one.