Injury expert shocked by Ramsdale’s cramp claims against Tottenham

Aaron Ramsdale reportedly suffered a cramp in Arsenal’s 3-1 over Tottenham at the weekend, but injury expert Ben Dinnery believes that is very unusual.

The new Arsenal goalie was in fine form in the game and pulled off some impressive saves to deny Tottenham goals.

However, he suffered cramp for around 20 minutes before the game ended as he confirmed to Mirror Football afterwards.

Outfield players suffer cramps all the time and that is understandable considering that they are more active in the matches than what goalkeepers are.

Dinnery is shocked by the revelation that Ramsdale did suffer a cramp in the match and claimed that in all his years as an injury expert in football, it is the first time he has heard a goalkeeper admitting to a cramp.

He then explains that it could be because of the pressure from the very tense game, but insists it shouldn’t be a big deal.

He told Football Insider: “In all my years, I’ve never been aware of a goalkeeper that has admitted to cramping.

“People often think it’s fatigue-related cramp. You might expect that from outfielders in a highly-charged North London derby, but for a goalkeeper…

“Dehydration could be one possible factor, as could mineral depletion. But it’s nothing serious, I don’t think.

“These guys are working hard, training hard, pumped up. You have to remember that. He might not have had a lot of sleep prior to the match.

“He may still be feeling under pressure because of Bernd Leno breathing down his neck.

“So I’ve definitely never seen his before but I don’t think it is anything to really worry about.”