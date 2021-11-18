Injury expert states that Liverpool ‘likely to’ feature against Arsenal

Injury expert Ben Dinnery insists that Sadio Mane should be fit to take on Arsenal this weekend when they travel to take on Liverpool.

The Gunners had been reported to have issues over the availability of Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun, but the former pair now appear set to be ready to feature.

Liverpool certainly have a lot more to deal with in their physio room, with as many as nine potential absentees, but Dinnery claims that Mane is no longer expected to be one of them.

“He is likely to be back for the next game,” he told Football Insider247.

“The Senegal manager says it was a precautionary measure. They have already qualified for the World Cup so there was no need to risk Mane.

“They will be aware of the situation at Liverpool. They know how important his fitness is given the injury to Roberto Firmino.

“That’s why it’s likely those talks have taken place between club and country, and that is why he has returned.”

The Empire of the Kop adds that they already have enough injury woes to deal with at present, including Firmino, whose absence becomes more painful should they lose Mane also.

Should Liverpool be without both attackers, Arsenal may even have to consider themselves as slight favourites, especially given our recent run of form. We have an unbeaten run of 10 matches in all competitions, having not lost since we took on Manchester City back in August, with our fortunes having improved drastically since then.

A win would see us leapfrog our rivals in the table, a thought that would have seemed unthinkable this season after the opening matches with the two sides in contrasting form compared to this moment in time.

Without both Mane and Firmino, on top of their other injury woes, should Arsenal consider themselves favourite to claim a win?

Patrick