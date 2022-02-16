Injury expert uses Takehiro’s injury to show how Arsenal lacks depth

Arsenal offloaded a number of players that were deemed not good enough in the January transfer window.

While other clubs added players to their squad, Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t add anyone.

Instead, it allowed the likes of Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave.

These departures left a huge void to be filled at the Emirates, and the club has to wait until the summer to make signings.

With an important second half of the campaign coming up, that decision could prove disastrous.

Recently, Takehiro Tomiyasu had to play through pain in a game and aggravated his injury.

The Premier League injury expert, Ben Dinnery believes it shows Arsenal has a lack of depth, and it would affect them.

He tells Football Insider: “Against Liverpool Arteta admitted that in an ideal world that he would have come off.

“But he played through the pain and that probably went a little way to exacerbating that problem.

“In Cedric Soares, they do have a like-for-like replacement. He is an option but he doesn’t have the manager’s confidence as much.

“Ben White could also shuffle across but they don’t have huge availability at centre-back. That could be significant in these latter stages of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The way we end this season will justify if we were right not to have signed any player in the last transfer window.

This season has been a tough one, but Arteta’s side has looked in control of most matches so far.

If we can keep that level of performance until the end of the season, we could defy the odds and end it inside the top four. But our players need to stay fit before we can achieve that.