Injury expert warns fatigue will be a problem for Arsenal after the World Cup

Arsenal has made a fine start to this season after they won 9 of their opening 10 league games.

This form has made them one of the early favourites to win the Premier League and fans expect this team to at least make a return to the Champions League.

This season would be disrupted by the World that will be held next month through to the middle of December.

It means league football across the globe would be suspended so that players can represent their national team and try to win the competition.

After the competition, the games will come thick and fast and Ben Dinnery believes fatigue could be a problem.

He tells Football Insider:

“Fatigue becomes a real factor, there’s no doubt about that.

“It remains to be seen the impact of this World Cup in Qatar will actually have on those players, both those involved in the tournament and those at home.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries and fatigue are a part of football and sometimes it is hard to prepare for them.

One way to stop it from affecting your team is to rotate the players, but we need squad depth to achieve that.

At the moment, everything is going our way and we need not worry much about the post-World Cup time yet.

