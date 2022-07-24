Injury expert warns that Arsenal man must feature in more preseason games

Kieran Tierney is one of the quality players in the current Arsenal squad, but the Scotsman has a serious fitness problem.

He often suffers injuries that make him unavailable to the club for a long time.

This is one reason they have added Nuno Tavares and Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad in the last two summer transfer windows.

He didn’t finish the last campaign after being sidelined from March until its end.

He has returned to training this preseason, but he is still not consistent and he has suffered a “small problem” again.

This means he will not have a full preseason like everyone else and the injury expert, Ben Dinnery, believes it is not a good thing.

He tells Football Insider: “Players need to be integrated in pre-season games.

“But if Arteta is to be believed, it is certainly more of a precautionary measure as opposed to anything more serious.

“He is expected to join the squad this week and train for their next game. That suggests that it was more of a minor issue that they didn’t want to take any risks with.

“If his absence extends maybe one or two weeks, that then does become a concern. Every period of time you miss in this block of training could have an impact on the upcoming season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s many injury problems could eventually rob him of his Arsenal career because they might struggle to give him a new deal if it keeps going this way.

The Scotsman is a great player, but he must keep playing to prove his fitness to us and his manager.

