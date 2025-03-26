Injury-Free Partey Still Awaits New Arsenal Deal – Could an Offer Be Imminent?

Why won’t Arsenal offer Thomas Partey a new contract when he’s finally “passed the test” on the one issue that used to frustrate so many about his time as a Gunner?

Partey’s quality has never been in doubt. Hands down, he’s one of the finest number sixes around. But his availability? That’s been a different story.

Before the 2024-25 season, he just couldn’t stay fit. Out of the blue, a report would pop up saying he’d picked up an injury and would be sidelined for weeks, if not months. Last summer, whispers suggested that if a decent offer came in, he’d be off. No offer materialised, though, and he stayed on for the final stretch of his contract.

The general feeling was that he would see out his deal and likely leave as a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Arsenal fans didn’t have high hopes for him this season. In fact, many had pegged a midfield trio of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard as Mikel Arteta’s go-to combination. But then Merino arrived and got injured, leaving Arteta unable to rely on him straight away. Instead, the gaffer turned to a Partey-Rice-Ødegaard midfield—and it’s paid off in spades.

After a summer when he could’ve left, Partey has stepped up massively and shown his true worth. He’s been churning out classy performances week after week, and, most surprisingly, he’s stayed injury-free. Normally, you’d expect him to be sidelined by match day 10, but not this time. Arguably, Arsenal’s brilliance in the first half of this season owes a lot to Thomas Partey.

The ex-Atletico Madrid man has made 28 appearances in Arsenal’s 29 league games this season. If he’s been playing for a new deal, he’s surely earned it. Someone even quipped that the Ghana international has become Arteta’s new Mr Reliable—especially with Ben White out of the picture.

You might be wondering why I’m suddenly shining a spotlight on Partey. Well, watching him dazzle for Ghana and return to Arsenal unscathed has got me thinking: would it be a blunder to let him walk away for free?

Whenever Partey jetted off for international duty, fans would brace themselves for the inevitable injury news. The club even went as far as sending a physio along to keep tabs on him. But this March international break? He clocked 180 minutes for Ghana and came back 100% fit.

The Gunner was outstanding as his national side thumped Chad 5-0, and he played a starring role—bagging a brace—in their 3-0 win over Madagascar.

Fresh off his exploits with Ghana, Partey now has about a week to rest before he’s back in action for Arsenal against Fulham next week, continuing his push for a new contract.

There’s talk that Arsenal’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is eyeing a double midfield swoop. Word is he’s keen on snapping up Bruno Guimarães and Martín Zubimendi, who’d likely replace Partey and Jorginho. But before those deals are sealed, Partey might just change the club’s mind. He’s shown he’s no longer injury-prone.

If I were calling the shots at Arsenal, I’d be tempted to offer him a two-year deal. If he’s managed to stay fit while playing regularly, wouldn’t he be even more reliable with reduced minutes as a squad player?

What do you think about Partey staying or leaving Gooners? Do you think Arsenal should be tying him down to a contract extension? Let me know in the comments..

Daniel O

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…