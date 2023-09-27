Injury problems plague Arsenal once again after just six League games

Injury problems plague Arsenal again

The injury lists seems to be growing rapidly at Arsenal this season and it’s got Arsenal fans wondering if it’s something going on behind the scenes at London Colney, or just the pile up of games over the past year. With six players confirmed injured, Arsenal fans are starting to worry about the season ahead and if we want to keep up and compete with the likes of Manchester City this season, we will have to sort our injury problems out.

Obviously, its football and injuries come as part of the package and struggle when you play at such a high level of professional football. But when they come thick and fast, like they just have, as an Arsenal fan, you’re bound to start to worry.

Arsenal face the loss of new signing Jurrien Timber for what’s been reported as up to the whole season, Thomas Partey also looks to be out for an extended period of time, although we are still hopeful he could return sooner. Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury early against Everton that saw him have to leave the pitch and hasn’t trained with the team since. Leandro Trossard picked up an injury in training after Arsenal’s win over PSV and also hasn’t been able to train with the team since.

While both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka were forced off in our draw against Tottenham on the weekend. Rice complaining of back pain and Saka was seen coming off after 90 minutes limping. Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference for our Carabao cup game against Brentford this Wednesday, that Saka had picked up a knock and hasn’t been able to train with the squad since, and saying that he could even miss out on Saturday’s game against Bournemouth.

With injuries piling up, we as fans have to question what’s going on behind the scenes. Is it the fact that our players have played so much in the past year? With a lot of players playing in the World Cup, Nations League, the just passed International break, Premier League and Europe and surrounding cup competitions, are we asking too much of our players and should we really expect anything less when they are being asked to play that often?

Is it the fact that our long serving head of medical Gary O’Driscoll just recently left the club after 14 years of working for the club for Rival club Manchester United? After spending over a decade at the club and having a significant impact while at the club, that came as a big blow for Arsenal and although a few names have been floated about we are still searching for his replacement.

Is it too many games or lack of needed staff? We are not the only club who have been hit hard with a load of injuries and it looks to be a widespread issue across the Premier League. But have they they been unavoidable – or is it on the club?

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

