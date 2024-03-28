Injury-prone Arsenal star eyes a good run in the team before end of season

Gabriel Jesus has emerged as Arsenal’s primary number 9, signed to provide goals akin to Erling Haaland’s role at Manchester City.

Having previously been on Manchester City’s roster, Jesus was sought after by Mikel Arteta, who successfully reunited with the Brazilian at Arsenal.

Jesus is established as a top Premier League striker and a crucial figure in Arsenal’s achievements. However, his susceptibility to injuries has resulted in numerous absences this season due to various physical issues.

Despite this, Arsenal heavily relies on Jesus for goals whenever he is fit to play. In his absence, Kai Havertz has excelled in the false nine position.

Recognising the competition for his place in the team, Jesus is determined to earn his spot back as the primary choice striker and is prepared to put in the necessary effort.

According to The Sun, Jesus is aiming for an injury-free spell until the end of the season. Although omitted from the latest Brazil squad, he is reported to be in excellent condition and hopes to make significant contributions as Arsenal pursues success in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the most important players at this club and we want him to contribute to our success this term, but he has to work his way back into the team.

