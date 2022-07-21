Injury-prone player could force Mikel Arteta to sign a new defender

Arsenal has been unlucky to have some injury-prone players in their squad in the last few seasons.
Mikel Arteta’s side has some on his current team, with Kieran Tierney fitness problems forcing them to add Nuno Tavares to their squad last summer.
The Portugal under21 international has failed to impress, and they are now adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their setup.
The Ukrainian can play as a left-back or as a midfielder, and that means Arsenal is now well-stock on the left side of defence.
However, they could be facing the same problem at their right-back spot.
Takehiro Tomiyasu joined them last summer and quickly became one of the most reliable right-backs in England.
However, he also has an injury problem, and Express Sport claims that could force the Gunners back into the transfer market.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is important that we bolster every position on our team with very fit players.
Liverpool proved what can be achieved when a team has a fit enough squad last season, and we could enjoy something similar if we buy strong players for each position on our team.
Tomiyasu is one of the most reliable players in our squad, but Cedric Soares is not, so we are left-exposed when we have to rely on the Portuguese star.
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think its too early to label Tomi as injury prone
Agree with you, far far too early to suggest that. May as well label Ben White and Martinelli injury prone as well if that is the standard used for Tomi.
If he misses significant time, or consistently injured like Ramsey and Wilshere then let’s call him such. Otherwise it’s premature based on 1 season at Arsenal.
Why spend 30 mill on a new RB when we have Niles and Bellerin who are free. Just give Niles a new 3 year contract and increase his salary to 100 kp/w and we have RB sorted for the next 5 years. Emery got Niles playing regularly at RB 3 years ago. Surely Arteta can return Niles to top form again. The same with Tavares Lokonga Pepe and Torreira.. Arteta will get the best out of all these players as he is a top coach. We already spend more than Man City Chelsea and Man Utd.
Agree 100% with you FF.
AMN can actually cover both full back positions and I firmly believe Mikel should be looking at this.
Are you serious
ff Neither AMN nor Bellerin are remotely good enough. Simple as that!
Players of that poor standard should no longer be tolerated at the level we need.
I agree with you Jon, Bellerin and AMN are not in the quality bracket of where we need to be. Additionally one of them is not committed to the club and the other does not want to play a RB, even though he’s nowhere near the level to be a CM player in the Premier league.
Niles refused to play that position if it wasn’t that,we could have not signed Tomiyasu ,currently Tomi is injured and he might miss the the start of the season
AMN doesnt try hard enough. Bellerin is washed.
Injury prone? Are you having a laugh? FFS!
Salina or White can play there
Norton Cuffy looks decent yo
Strongly agree with FF, sort Niles out and we have ourselves a solid Right back for the team and England.
There is a million reasons why we need squad depth.
Squad depth allows for formation change effectively.
Squad depth will be crucial with the new five change rules.
Squad depth is paramount as it allows injury players to recover properly without rushing.
Tactically good coaches like Peoe uses squad depth to maximum advantage.
Our last signing must not be Zinchenko
Arteta should give Niles and bellerin chance in the squad
In response to FF you are right that AMN did do well but he rather thought himself as a midfielder
As Gunsmoke says, if Arteta can ‘ sort’ him then happy days. It is a two way street
The fact that Arsenal have problems in replacing their 1st L & R backs when injury befalls them. Will give Arteta the opportunity to reshuffle the team & to play their 3 more than capable main Centre backs in certain matches should the need occurs. Hence being able to deploy the likes of Saka, Martinelli, AMN or even Smith-Rowe as wing backs! Which should still give a good balance to the team!
“1st Choice”
White can play right back with Gabriel and Saliba in central defense…..sell Bellerin and Cedric keep ANM as a utility player..he can also play LB..RB..and midfield…..or buy a LB if ANM is sold
I think unfortunately AMN wants to throw his career at the top down the pan. The lad has got it in his head that hes a good CM at the top wants to be a CM and nothing else.
Unfortunately he hasn’t got a chance there. There is a very small number of clubs where he would be a starter there he struggles to even be a back up at Arsenal. He has all the attributes to be a very very good RB and have it in his locker to fill in at CM.
I’ll go on and dare say it, he could be one of the best right backs out there he could get on the level of Trent A-A if not better than. The attributes and skill set is all there as well as the pace. But the most important thing is, is head has to be in it 100%. Trent didn’t start his youth career at RB neither did Bellerin, Kyle Walker and so on they made the right calls for their careers.
But his head has got to be in it, he has to be willing to accept what’s best for his career. He’s at a top club has a good pathway to the England squad too. If he would grow up realise what a chance he has, i dont think the people around him outside the club are helping either. He needs to knock on the bosses door and say I think it’s best for me, my career and Arsenal that I dedicate myself to RB but I’ll need help.
Making that decision is down to Ainsley alone, carry on with dreams of CM and end up at Bournemouth, Norwich, WBA, United😂 or lower. Or grow up, suck it up and stay at Arsenal.
I had great hopes for AMN when he first appeared on the scene, but,unfortunately, he has not developed, and indeed, I feel he has regressed during the past two years.The fact that there appears to be little interest in him from other Clubs says it all for me.He is simply not good enough for Arsenal.And before anyone raises the matter of Wolves offering 20m for him some time ago, that bid has never been substantiated and in any event it is completely irrelevant.
With the signings we’ve made and the squad that we have this season,MA will have no reasons or excuses to rush injured players back too soon, depending on the rest of our transfer window,the only positions we might struggle for cover would be LB/RB.this would also be the same thing with not rotating the squad/players and insisting on using tired/fatigued players.barring bad luck,we should expect to see less(severe) injuries from our players.