Injury-prone player could force Mikel Arteta to sign a new defender

Arsenal has been unlucky to have some injury-prone players in their squad in the last few seasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side has some on his current team, with Kieran Tierney fitness problems forcing them to add Nuno Tavares to their squad last summer.

The Portugal under21 international has failed to impress, and they are now adding Oleksandr Zinchenko to their setup.

The Ukrainian can play as a left-back or as a midfielder, and that means Arsenal is now well-stock on the left side of defence.

However, they could be facing the same problem at their right-back spot.

Takehiro Tomiyasu joined them last summer and quickly became one of the most reliable right-backs in England.

However, he also has an injury problem, and Express Sport claims that could force the Gunners back into the transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is important that we bolster every position on our team with very fit players.

Liverpool proved what can be achieved when a team has a fit enough squad last season, and we could enjoy something similar if we buy strong players for each position on our team.

Tomiyasu is one of the most reliable players in our squad, but Cedric Soares is not, so we are left-exposed when we have to rely on the Portuguese star.

