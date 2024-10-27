Injury-ravaged Arsenal share the spoils with Liverpool at the Emirates

Arsenal shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool this evening, despite losing Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber to injuries.

Arsenal made a perfect start, with Bukayo Saka justifying his place in the starting lineup by scoring a superb opener. The Gunners stunned Liverpool with that goal and continued to dominate play. However, nine minutes later, Liverpool responded with a well-executed corner routine.

The Emirates crowd has grown accustomed to Arsenal’s proficiency in defending and scoring from set-pieces, but this time, Liverpool outdid them with their own strategy.

Arsenal regained control in search of the next goal, which came just before halftime when Mikel Merino converted a fine free kick from Declan Rice. The Gunners went into the break ahead, having dominated the game, particularly in midfield where Thomas Partey frequently dropped deep to form a diamond shape during possession.

Liverpool emerged from halftime determined to find an equaliser, putting Arsenal under significant pressure, especially after the Gunners lost Gabriel Magalhães to injury. The Reds’ persistence paid off when a quick counter-attack created space for Mohamed Salah to score a straightforward goal.

Before conceding the equaliser, Arsenal had also lost Jurrien Timber, further hampering their defensive efforts as Liverpool pushed for a winner. Despite losing two key players, Arsenal stood firm, even creating a few chances of their own, but ultimately couldn’t find a decisive third goal.