Injury-ravaged Arsenal share the spoils with Liverpool at the Emirates

Arsenal shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Liverpool this evening, despite losing Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber to injuries.
Arsenal made a perfect start, with Bukayo Saka justifying his place in the starting lineup by scoring a superb opener. The Gunners stunned Liverpool with that goal and continued to dominate play. However, nine minutes later, Liverpool responded with a well-executed corner routine.
The Emirates crowd has grown accustomed to Arsenal’s proficiency in defending and scoring from set-pieces, but this time, Liverpool outdid them with their own strategy.
Arsenal regained control in search of the next goal, which came just before halftime when Mikel Merino converted a fine free kick from Declan Rice. The Gunners went into the break ahead, having dominated the game, particularly in midfield where Thomas Partey frequently dropped deep to form a diamond shape during possession.
Liverpool emerged from halftime determined to find an equaliser, putting Arsenal under significant pressure, especially after the Gunners lost Gabriel Magalhães to injury. The Reds’ persistence paid off when a quick counter-attack created space for Mohamed Salah to score a straightforward goal.
Before conceding the equaliser, Arsenal had also lost Jurrien Timber, further hampering their defensive efforts as Liverpool pushed for a winner. Despite losing two key players, Arsenal stood firm, even creating a few chances of their own, but ultimately couldn’t find a decisive third goal.
Well played Partey. Martinelli so wasteful. Rice had a brilliant first half and Merino is starting to shine. The injuries are piling up, but it looks like Arteta has moved on from Zinchenko.
In all fairness, besides Saka, Martinelli was the only other guy taking it to them, even with 2/3 players marking him.
My comments are borne more out of frustration than criticism. He does the hard stuff but the end product is woeful at times.
Martinelli was absolutely a waste of space. No end product, runs down blind alleys, crosses to nobody, no idea. Haverz and Martinelli second half were poor and their positioning was poor. Thats why we lost control in the second half. I thought Martinelli should have been subbed earlier.
Great game , albeit feels unfair to come out with a point. Dominant first half ,with great chances but in the end not clinical enough. We really should stop this ceding of possession once in the lead.
Two obvious corners against Liverpool and MC denied in the last minute? Once may be a mistake …. Why wasn’t Nwanieri brought on earlier? We always look more dangerous when he’s on.
I really enjoyed that! I think our set-piece coach needs to drill the team on defending corners, as that’s two we’ve conceded from in consecutive league games.
We take a point and we move on….without all these red cards we would have been above City….
Right, I am sure there will the usual crowd, saying that the injury ravaged defence lost us the game. I would say why did we play a different game to the first half. Why are we sitting back when we have a lead and not trying to win the game. I am sorry but Martinelli has not got a scooby what to do, when he has the ball and at the moment is a total waste of space. His lack of ability to actually do something is shining like a beacon. Is Haverz doing what Haverz did for Chelsea, go into his shell. This game, we had our chances and we squandered them, mainly by poor quality and decisions. The only players that were remotely dangerous for Liverpool were Diaz (who went off) and Salah. Why after Martinelli relinquished possession again in the attacking half, did 3 Arsenal players on that side give Salah so much space. Basic defending. Its a game we should have won and it was down Arsenal decision making we didn’t. Not Liverpool brilliance.
Reggie were in agreement. I have a comment “pending moderation” saying the same thing. Why are we sitting back after going 2-1 up. We just sit and wait for the opposition to score. Having players out is no excuse. Either we have a footballing philosophy or we dont .And we’ve seen both Liverpool and City still play attacking football and go at team when they have injury crisises too. Heck we’ve seen full strength arsenal go a goal up then start playing so injuries have nothing to do with it. Arteta has no bravery and is scared to have his teams play. Won’t win the league like this. Liverpool were nothing special today and there for the taking. But 2nd half, we did nothing. Shame.
100% RSH. Arteta said himself we stopped trying to win the ball in their half. Well sort it then because it isn’t the first time. We still should and could have controlled that game and we allowed Liverpool to.
I agree with you, with the exception of Martinelli. He puts in a shift both offensively as we as defensively. At times he seems to be on his own moving the ball forward. I agree, his decision making leaves a lot to be desired, but I’m not holding that against him. The fact he tries, goes a long way with me. I feel, it’s the managers job to address this side of his game and have the coaches work with him on it.
NY, we want to win big. We need more than triers. Hus lack of quality is costing us. His miss against Bournemouth, his poor crosses and his lashes today over the bar are bringing us nothing. I had high hope for Martinelli but he isn’t training on. He isn’t producing anything. Triers don’t win you leagues NY, especially those who don’t produce. Their goal started from him (for not the first time) being in a great attacking position and losing it cheaply. You have to keep the ball at this level.
Fair enough Bro. My assessment of the dude still stands though…
Enjoyable and nerve wracking at the same time, a draw was about right I think, though if we had taken our chances, especially in the first half, we would have beaten them out of sight. By the way, we didn’t sit back in the second half, we were pushed back by Liverpool and let’s not forget we lost two of our best defenders in Gabriel and Timber.
No GB we weren’t pegged back, we went for the win after they equalised.
No we didn’t go for the win. Not until they equalised and then it was too late.
Thats what i am saying Reggie! we just let them control the game, and after they equalised we went for the win.
Kenya, I don’t think we were pegged back. We sat back.
We did go for it, but didn’t take our chances!
Exactly Kenya, but I was making the point to all those saying we sat back when in fact we didn’t, we were trying to win it and when we were defending hard it was because of Liverpool putting on the pressure, sheesh.
For me we’ve looked a bit lost ever since Odegaard got injured. He is the real spine of that team. Thank god for Saka and set pieces.
Once again partey had a good game at right, thought he will struggle with Diaz but he neutralised him. could have done better with the marking for liverpool first goal. cant complain much today, just disappointed for loosing on the three points.
Their goal was down to Haverz getting beat in the air by someone 10 inches shorter at the front post and Partey not expecting him too. Van dyke reacted. Partey didn’t. I will say for probably the last 4 games Partey is class on grass and controls his space.
Havertz did head the ball but inadvertently made the assist by heading it in the wrong direction.
Martinelli owes us
We must give Thomas Partey a year extension.
This guy is special.
So cool on the ball
Class on grass!!!!!!
This results has to be seen as a positive, both the champions and Liverpool had to fight and come from behind to share the spoils.
Saka 9 – He’s almost world class now.
Raya 6 – The Spaniard hadn’t much to do
Timber 7 – If he had remain on the pitch Arsenal win.
White 7 – A ball playing defender, maybe Southgate would be still in charge if he was allowed to replicate those passes to the young Englishman
Magallanes 7 – The team got a little nervous when his assurance wasn’t around
Party 8 – Played out of position but showed how powerful a player he is.
Rice 8 His assist was perfect , he is quietly turning into a dead ball specialist
Merino 7 – Started off a little shaky but grew into the game, with his first goal in the bag, he will be better for the outings
Tossard 6 – Have been bold and did tried his best under the circumstances
Martineli 6 – Work tirelessly for the team, but Konate seems to have him in his back pocket
Havertz 6 – Caught ball watching and should have make himself difficult and prevent the goal as he always do.
Kiwoir 6 – Suprisingly didn’t show any ring rust
Skelly 6 – The midfielder will be better for the outing
Jesus- Came on too late to have an impact
Nwaneri- The gaffer has to start trust his kids
There was a feeling of inevitability about the draw after Arsenal lost a couple of players to injury in the second half.
The positive is that Arsenal’s performance overall was much better than in the two most recent games (except Raya’s silly yellow card for time wasting – what good did that do?). Overall, Liverpool will be the happier to get a valuable away point. Not the end of the world, but a setback.
City will be the happier. We are letting them get away. So much for them struggling without Rodri. They find a way.
Make shift defence costume us the second goal….