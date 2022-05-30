Injury ruins Arsenal man’s international call-up

Ben White has returned to Arsenal after suffering an injury upon joining the England national team camp.

The centre-back has been one of the finest English talents in the just-concluded season and that earned him a call-up to the Three Lions squad.

However, he struggled with a hamstring problem in the final weeks of the campaign and that may have reoccurred at the England camp.

The Evening Standard claims he has now pulled out of the Three Lions squad for their Nations League matches in the next few weeks.

This news means the defender will have to continue his rehabilitation at the club’s headquarters.

The Gunners will hope the injury is not a bad one, and he would be fit to start preseason with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thankfully the season has ended, and we don’t need White’s services now.

However, we should be concerned if it’s the same recurring injury that he is suffering.

This holiday gives the club’s physio the chance to work with him and ensure he can come back for the new campaign in top shape and ready to start it well and stay fit for most of it.

