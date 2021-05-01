Injury update ahead of Newcastle clash with just one confirmed as missing

Arsenal have had a number of key players injured of late, but ahead of their clash with Newcastle this Sunday they may have all but one back in the squad.

The manager revealed in midweek ahead of their Europa League clash with Villarreal that all of his players were in contention to feature, but he was either lying, or extremely hopeful.

We went into the clash with hope of seeing our strongest players all either starting or on the bench, but neither Alexandre Lacazette or Kieran Tierney were anywhere to be seen on the night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz both made the bench, with the former making an appearance late on following his Malaria scare.

Both the above are available for the squad this weekend, and while Tierney still needs to be assessed before a decision is made on his availability, Lacazette is confirmed as missing out.

Arsenal.com states that while Laca is responding well to treatment on his left hamstring, this weekend’s fixture comes too soon for him, but he is focussed on trying to be back in time for Thursday’s all-important second-leg against Villarreal.

Could Laca make the difference on Thursday? Who do you think will get the chance to start up top against the Toon in his absence?

Patrick